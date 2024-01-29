Everything We Know About ‘Virgin River’ Season 6

I need to find a Virgin River of my own.

I wish to live a life far removed from big city worries and cares! Would that I could be ignorant of the comings and goings of Nikki Haley and her troubling efforts to rename her husband! Blissfully unaware of the ever growing threat of Tesla robot attacks! I wish to live a simple, rural existence! Caring only for perhaps a flower garden and my low-stress midwife job! Just like Mel from Virgin River!

On second thought, being a countryside midwife sounds like an extremely high stress job, and maybe I should continue with my big city ways. After all, babies are perhaps the most difficult challenge the world has to offer. Good thing there are people like Mel to answer it. And she has! For five whole seasons!

But for those who wish to know if they’ll be able to live vicariously through Mel for a sixth season of Virgin River, I have an answer!

What’s Virgin River about?

Like I said before, Virgin River is about a nurse practitioner living in Los Angeles who grows tired of her big city ways. She answers an ad for a midwife position in the remote town of Virgin River, hoping the country lifestyle will suit her better. What she doesn’t realize is that life is just as difficult for people far away from you as it is for the ones close by, and she soon finds out that pulling a geographic won’t be a cure all for her troubles. Luckily, there’s plenty of hotties in Virgin River that make little town betray its namesake. Ooh la la.

When can we watch season 6?

While Netflix has officially greenlit Virgin River for a sixth season, we can’t say for certain when that season will arrive. We can, however, make what science calls an educated guess. Filming for Virgin River is set to commence in February, and will continue until mid May. The most ambitious release date we could hope for is one sometime during the fall or winter of 2024. However, it’s possible that the busy production season could push back the release date to 2025.

Who’s who in the cast?

Alexandra Breckenridge plats Melinda “Mel” Monroe, the nurse practitioner and midwife who recently moved to Virgin River. Martin Henderson plays Jack Sheridan, a local bar owner and former U.S. Marine who Mel (spoiler alert) ends up getting together with. Colin Lawrence appears as John “Preacher” Middleton, a friend of Jack and fellow veteran who works as the chef at Jack’s bar. Mel’s affections for Jack are rivaled by Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, who plays Jack’s sneaky link friend with benefits. The town might be small, but the drama ain’t.

