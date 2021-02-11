Viral Tweet Has Us All Remembering That Phil Collins Went HARD on the Tarzan Soundtrack

I clearly remember the first time I watched Disney’s Tarzan. I was at home, surrounded by my relatives, and on the edge of my seat because I’d heard so many good things about this movie from my classmates. Tarzan started, and I was good. The drum opening? Cool. Ship on fire and people in peril? Not so good. But I was making it through. That all changed as soon as Tarzan‘s parents hugged on the small boat they were on.

To say I burst out crying is an understatement. Yes, I was happy that everyone was safe, but there was something monumental that happened in that hug scene. It took me years to realize why that moment hit me like a ton of bricks that still makes me cry to this day. That reason is Phil Collins. This talented musician was asked to work on the Tarzan soundtrack back in 1999 and went absolutely ham on it. In turn, he created the best Disney soundtrack of all time. Yes, even better than The Lion King.

Collins threw it up a notch by recording the Spanish, Italian, German, and French versions of the Tarzan soundtrack songs. If that isn’t love then I don’t know what is. And I’m forever grateful for this gift that Collins gave me and children all over the world. I’m grateful for how loved “You’ll Be In My Heart” made me feel. I’m grateful for how welcomed “Strangers Like Me” made me feel. I’m grateful for how “Son of Man” made me understand that change takes time.

“Two Worlds” was the song that broke me all those years ago. And even til this day, I cry like a baby when Collins starts throwing it down on the Tarzan soundtrack. This one in particular still gives me feelings because it’s about trusting your own heart and interconnected we all are despite our differences. And honestly, I’m not the only one.

Everyone is talking about this online today because of a viral tweet about Collins’ gift to us all:

He was buggin out on that whole soundtrack god damn pic.twitter.com/VRLUYeqwZq — D (@DrakoTsunami) February 10, 2021

And the many reactions it has spawned:

I saw Phil Collins trending. I just want to say that say that his song Strangers Like Me from Tarzan rocks. pic.twitter.com/bokBBaN6LG — Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) February 11, 2021

I’m sorry but this is hilarious cause Phil Collins really didn’t have to go so hard on it pic.twitter.com/JA4puXiJw6 — candy the dandy (@rarecandyslice) February 10, 2021

You’ll Be In Heart…I loved that song from Disney’s #Tarzan. Thank you Phil Collins. It was just a beautiful song. pic.twitter.com/B2Ag8pQ8t4 — Hope S. (@HopeInspire) February 11, 2021

Phil Collins getting into avatar state to make Tarzan soundtrack, I’m done pic.twitter.com/2K5ZBX4V6k — Manu ❀ (@raylakatlight) February 11, 2021

I love that my tl is filled with people talking about Phil Collins and his soundtrack for Tarzan. Immaculate. Perfection. — (@urwaifubasura) February 11, 2021

the fact that Phil Collins and his Tarzan soundtrack are trending makes me happy simply because it’s random af — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) February 11, 2021

I see Phil Collins is trending this morning for creating some of Disney’s most awesome jams for the movie Tarzan 20 years ago. When you know you know. Respect. — Casey Cipriani (@CaseyCip) February 11, 2021

