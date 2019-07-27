CNN’s Victor Blackwell Delivers Emotional Rebuke to Trump’s Insulting and Racist Tweets About Baltimore

Another day brings another racist attack against American congresspeople from the President of the United States. Trump went after Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Maryland), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, in a series of tweets after Cummings called out Homeland Security chief Kevin McAleenan during a testimony about the heinous conditions at the border and the rampant abuse of immigrant children, which you can watch below:

Reminded of this powerful moment with Elijah Cummings from last week. "What does that mean when a child is sitting in their own feces, can't take a shower? Come on, man. What’s that about? None of us would have our children in that position. They are human beings.” pic.twitter.com/Loo2F1riHA — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 27, 2019

Trump fired back, calling Cummings a “brutal bully” and describing his home district of Baltimore as “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” and a “very dangerous & filthy place.” Of course, when progressive congresspeople offer criticisms of the country, they are told to “love it or leave it”, but the same credo does not apply to Trump.

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

In an emotional segment, CNN anchor Victor Blackwell, a Baltimore native, pointed out how often Trump uses the phrase “infested” when attacking congresspeople of color. It’s an obvious pattern we see again and again from the Racist-in-Chief, whether he is telling congresswomen to “go back where they came from” or attacking Rep. Maxine Waters by calling her “a low IQ person” or countless other instances of racial targeting from the president and his administration.

Blackwell choked up during the end of the segment, responding to Trump’s claim that “no human would want to live there.” He said,

“You know who did, Mr. President? I did. From the day I was brought home from the hospital to the day I left for college, and a lot of people I care about still do. There are challenges no doubt, but people are proud of their community. I don’t want to sound self righteous, but people get up and go to work there. They care for their families there, they love their children, who pledge allegiance to the flag just like people who live in districts of congressman that support you, sir. They are Americans too.”

Donald Trump’s repugnant racism, as seen in his tweets, words, and actions, have become something far worse than their bigotry. They’ve become a part of his standard operating procedure, at once horrifying and tragically predictable. Like so many of his administration’s daily insults and atrocities, the public has become inured to them.

Blackwell’s heartfelt speech is a potent reminder of the emotional and human toll that Trump’s racism takes on us, as a community, as a country, and as citizens. We salute him for his bravery and emotional honesty, which puts a voice to what many in his community must be feeling.

(via CNN, image: CNN)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—