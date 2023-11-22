Vico Ortiz Loves the Family That ‘Our Flag Means Death’ Has Built

Jim Jimenez became a fan favorite character in season one of HBO/Max’s Our Flag Means Death and has continued into season two, majorly because of how Vico Ortiz brings them to life.

A huge part of why so many of us love the show, Ortiz has embraced the fan community of Our Flag Means Death with open arms and made so many of its fans feel special and loved as we have championed the Max series. Now, as season two has come to a close and we’ve seen the cast come to conventions around the world, we’ve seen just how beloved the cast and crew are.

When I was speaking with Ortiz about the show and the characters, I couldn’t leave our conversation without asking about the fan response to the show. I asked them about how they’ve interacted with fans and how they’ve made it so special for so many fans because seeing them at New York Comic Con was truly so special.

“There was a part of me that knew this was important but it’s when interacting with every single person in all the conventions, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, it really has expanded,'” they said. “I know the word fandom gets used a lot, but I oftentimes feel that there’s been a community that is being built by people who are, whether seeing the example of how to have or found family, right? And then people have found family within this fandom, this community and people who are championing each other and supporting each other and whatever their journey might look like. And I think that’s what’s so beautiful about Our Flag and how it’s reflected on the people that watch the show and love the show is that everybody in this TV series, all these characters, somehow are just, ‘Hells yeah, we love you for who you are.'”

You can see our full conversation here:

Our Flag Means Death season 2 is on Max now.

(featured image: Max)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]