‘Very insecure’: J.K. Rowling’s opinions of Hermione versus Ron says a lot about her views on gender roles

Harry Potter fans are used to hot takes and divisive opinions about the book’s characters. But perhaps the most blistering of hot takes come from author J. K. Rowling. The opinions Rowling holds about Ron and Hermione are particularly telling, especially in light of her increasingly controversial views about gender.

Rowling sat down for an interview in 2011 where she spoke about bringing Harry Potter from book to screen. Though the interview is meant to give Potter fans the warm and fuzzies, what she had to say about the characters Ron and Hermione, and their respective likability, spoke volumes. During the sit-down, Rowling was surprised to learn that interviewer Steve Kloves’ favorite character is Hermione.

Initially, Rowling assumed Kloves’ favorite character was Ron, because, as she said, “Ron’s so easy to love! Everyone loves—who couldn’t love Ron?”

While Rowling was quick to praise Ron as an easy fan favorite, her comments about Hermione were more critical. Rowling described the muggle-born character as “not always the easiest to like” and “very insecure.” In the author’s eyes, Hermione “wasn’t the most obvious character, perhaps, for a person to like, or say was their favorite,” and she finds it “unusual” that a man in particular would consider Hermione their favorite character.

Rowling has come under fire in recent years for doubling down on her transphobic comments. From buying into the conservative dog whistle about trans athletes, to denying trans people’s existence all together, the now less-beloved author is alienating more and more long-time Harry Potter fans. However, clearly, Rowling’s traditionalist views are nothing new. Her opinions of Ron and Hermione are indicative of the double standard between her male and female characters.

It seems Rowling sees Hermione as insecure and inherently unlikable. Yet she fails to acknowledge how Ron also possesses those qualities, and in a far more problematic way. It’s true that Hermione can be insecure. But her insecurities center around how other people perceive and treat her. Hermione is confident in herself and her abilities, but is insecure about her feelings towards Ron.

Ron, however, is insecure in a much more fundamental way than Hermione. In a way, he’s almost the opposite. Ron’s insecurities come from his feelings of inferiority compared to those around him. Ron sees himself as perpetually overshadowed by his siblings and his friends, which often results in profound jealousy.

In Goblet of Fire, Ron and Harry weren’t on speaking terms for weeks because Ron thought Harry had put his own name in the goblet without giving him a chance to enter his name as well. In Half Blood Prince, Ron dated Lavender Brown essentially out of revenge when he incorrectly thought Hermione was dating another student. Though he is quick to snap at his friends based on mere assumptions, that doesn’t stop Ron from also riding Harry and Hermione’s coattails—Harry for popularity and Hermione to do all his school work.

While Ron is often jealous, insecure, and quick to judgment, Hermione is empathetic and endlessly understanding, even with Ron, a “friend” who constantly uses her for his own gain, won’t return her obvious affections, and won’t tolerate her getting close to any other boy. Hermione’s friends constantly undervalue her, but she is still loyal to them. In fact, her intelligence and resourcefulness saved Harry and Ron’s lives multiple times.

Rather than thinking all these traits would make Hermione a sympathetic character, Rowling assumes fans, particularly male ones, find it hard to even like Hermione. These same traits often present themselves in male characters as well. However, they tend to get more credit and praise than Hermione. Dumbledore, for example, is brilliant and resourceful in similar ways as Hermione. But instead of being treated as a “know-it-all,” Dumbledore is implicitly trusted and admired. Even Ron, who nine times out of ten does the wrong thing, receives unearned credit for doing the right thing that tenth time.

It seems that Hermione’s confidence in her abilities is what supposedly makes her an unlikable character. But when Ron has moments of triumphant confidence, it’s treated as a positive development for his character.

Hermione clearly got the short end of the stick, while it was Ron who should have been shafted. Unfortunately, this is more on-brand for Rowling than most fans would like. Rowling has always portrayed herself as a feminist. However, the way she writes her characters, and her opinions on them, indicates more traditionalist views than perhaps she would like to admit.

Hermione is presumably intended to be an empowered female character, yet she’s consistently undervalued and considered “annoying” by other characters. From the way Hermione is written to the way Rowling talks about her, it’s clear Rowling buys into the gender stereotypes and limitations she claims to be against. Rowling’s transphobic comments earned her significant controversy in recent years, but her real views were in her writing all along. Fortunately, time has been kind to Hermione Granger. Despite Rowling’s disbelief, many fans will readily proclaim Hermione as their favorite character.

