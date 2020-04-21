Let There Be Carnage! Venom 2 Gets Pushed Extremely Close to Spider-Man 3

It seems the time has come for Sony to start making their film delays public and they have begun with the highly-anticipated sequel to Venom. Originally set for October 2, 2020, the movie will now be coming out on June 25, 2021. If you’re a fan of Peter Parker, this is less than a month before the third Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movie is set to release. What a summer for me, personally.

Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage is a movie that I will admit to being excited for. I blame Tom Hardy’s energy as Eddie Brock in Venom because that is a movie that I thought I would hate and yet here we are. It’s not Shakespeare, but it’s a fun film that did big business at the box office. That being said, it’s not surprising that the follow-up film, which was in the process of finishing filming, is now pushed to June of 2021.

In most cases, that’s just a necessary evil right now with the state of Hollywood. But with Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, there comes a bit of a caveat: Spider-Man 3 is currently still on track to be released in July of 2021. With a title that will have Home in it, the third installment in the Tom Holland Spider-Man franchise has a lot to answer for now that Far From Home gave away Peter Parker’s identity and put him on the run.

Now, if these worlds are going to start to crossover with each other, this is going to be a lot for Peter Parker to handle and also a wonderfully brilliant time for Spider-Man fans. But for Venom … with a title like Let There Be Carnage, I can only imagine what is coming for San Francisco and then, eventually, to the doorstep of our favorite boy from Queens.

In the past, the Marvel Spider-Man movies were part of the Sony universe but did not crossover. But with the appearance of Vulture in Sony’s Morbius, I’m starting to think that part of the Sony/Disney deal meant that these worlds could converge more and more. I don’t necessarily think that means we’ll see Spidey swinging in to help Eddie Brock as soon as Venom 2, but I do think that it means that Let There Be Carnage could have, at least, some impact on whatever Spider-Man 3 is shaping up to be.

The summer of 2021 is going to be a beautiful summer for fans of the wider Spider-Man Universe—that is, if Spider-Man stays on track. It wasn’t supposed to start filming until July of 2020, so they could still be working with their original deadline. I’m just interested in whether or not Peter Parker will meet Venom. While the film Venom took liberties because it couldn’t occupy the more Marvel-ous Spider-man world, it is still an integral part of the Spider-Man whole and, at some point, I’d love to see Peter Parker and Venom square off as they’ve done in the past. And considering they’ve teamed up in Carnage comics history, could we actually see them collaborating at some point?

(via Comic Book, image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com