Morbius Is Undergoing Reshoots and Jared Leto Is Still Researching, yet Somehow I Am Still Excited

When the plot to Morbius was leaked online, many people read it. I am not one of those people, because I love my sweet Spider-Man and all those associated with him, so I didn’t want to spoil myself for what this movie could potentially be before I saw it.

But now there are reshoots happening and 99% of the time, that’s rarely a good thing. The star of Morbius, Jared Leto, took to Twitter to share a picture about being back on set and showing that he is “researching”. Honestly … shouldn’t you have done that before?

While probably just a fun way of expressing the fact that they were doing reshoots, I have to wonder if that means the released plot details were actually points in the film or if this is just the run of the mill concept of reshooting something. Whatever it is, I, unfortunately, remain very excited to see Morbius.

Can I pretend that my excitement comes solely from the fact that Michael Keaton is back as Adrian Toomes (aka Vulture), meaning that the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man characters can cross over to the Sony world, or the fact that Matt Smith is in this movie? Cause let’s just go with all that.

This movie took a drubbing when its trailer came out, and it’s possible that I might be alone in my excitement. I’m okay with that. I know that many people are tired of the over-saturation of Spider-Man (even though we’ve had to deal with Batman and his villains for how much longer) but still, Morbius looks interesting to me because he’s a character in the Spider-Man canon that I don’t know that much about. The movie also has a very different feel from what’s come before.

So often when we’re talking about Spider-Man onscreen, we’re shown Venom or Green Goblin again and again. So when we get these lesser-known characters thrown into the canon, I’m psyched to know them in a more “intimate” way. Meaning, of course, seeing their origins emerge and getting to yell about them online without someone questioning why I’m suddenly screaming about random members of the Sinister Six for no reason (Can I please have a Sinister Six movie at some point? I’m begging).

It’s going to be interesting to see what Morbius ends up being in the grand scheme of Spider-Man films. I think it’s going to start tying the Sony movies into Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and we might see Spidey and the Avengers tackle some of his big bads. Until we know for sure though, I’m going to just continue to research the character of Morbius and get to know him better because, why not?

