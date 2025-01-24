Tickets to these 10 must-see concerts would make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and it’s the perfect time to start thinking about what you want to get your significant other as a gift. What better gift is there than to see your favorite artist live? I’ve compiled a list of 10 artists going on tour this year that you do not want to miss. Continue reading to see how you can buy tickets to these iconic upcoming 2025 tours.

Post Malone: ‘Big A**’ Stadium Tour with Jelly Roll

Post Malone and Jelly Roll are hitting the road together this year! The first show kicks off on April 29 in Salt Lake City at Rice Eccles Stadium. The tour goes through May and June and will wrap up on July 1.

Billy Joel 2025 Tour

Billy Joel is heading out on tour starting February 8. He will be joined by other iconic musicians such as Sting, Stevie Nicks, and Rod Stewart. Each show will feature a different artist on stage with the “Piano Man” singer.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA: ‘Grand National’ Tour

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are hitting the road together this spring. The first show kicks off on April 19 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The tour runs through April and May and wraps up on June 18 in Landover, Maryland.

Shakira ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ World Tour

Shakira is heading out on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour with the first stop being in Charlotte, North Carolina. She will make her way to several other U.S. cities before she wraps it up in San Francisco, California on June 30.

Coldplay: ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour

The Music of the Spheres Tour is still going strong! Coldplay will be back in the States starting on June 1 with their first stop being Standford, California. The band will hit up other areas of the United States before they wrap it up in Miami, Florida on July 27.

Linkin Park: ‘From Zero’ World Tour

Linkin Park is back with a new lead singer! The “In the End” band will kick off their 2025 tour in Austin, Texas, on April 26. The tour will run through May 17, where they will be ending the U.S. leg with a bang in Daytona Beach, Florida before they head off to Austria.

Mary J. Blige: The ‘For My Fans’ Tour

Mary J. Blige is kicking off her For My Fans tour on January 30, 2025, in Greensboro, NC. She will make her way through multiple states across the U.S. and will hit Toronto, Canada, on March 24! The tour will wrap up in Philadelphia on April 17.

Nelly, Ja Rule, and Eve 2025 Tour

Nelly is throwing back to the ’90s with an iconic tour in 2025! He will be kicking off the North American portion of his tour in Moncton, NB, Canada, on April 12. He will be hitting other venues in Canada before making his way to the States to play in Bristow, Virginia, on July 23 and ending his 2025 tour run in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on September 19.

Shania Twain: ‘Queen of Me’ Tour

Shania Twain has been on her Queen of Me Tour since 2023 and is now wrapping it up this summer on the East Coast. She will kick it off in Buffalo, New York, on July 19 before traveling to several other cities. The tour’s last show will be in Hollywood, Florida, on August 1.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini is kicking off her 2025 tour at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. For the first half of the tour, she will be accompanied by Sasha Alex Sloan and MaRynn Taylor, and for the second half of the tour, Ashe and The Japanese House will be joining for a few dates.

