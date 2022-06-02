Despite the fact that we are constantly told the only way to prevent crime is to have more and better-funded police, 19 children and two teachers were killed in a Texas elementary school while police officers stood outside doing nothing. Actually, “doing nothing” is a generous reading of their behavior, given they also reportedly worked to keep desperate parents from acting, including handcuffing, pepper spraying, and pinning them to the ground.

We don’t have to ask what someone else would’ve done in their position. Everyday people were outside that school attempting to do what the cops would not and the cops managed to stop all but one heroic parent from rushing in. They would not allow anyone to do what they wouldn’t. — Puff the Magic Hater (@MsKellyMHayes) May 27, 2022

Texas Department of Public Safety has launched an investigation to try to find an explanation for the extreme delay in action from the Uvalde police and the school district police officers. Then this week, those police departments abruptly stopped cooperating without explanation. As it turns out, those departments would have done better to leave things unexplained. Because the reasons they’ve now offered are so much worse than anything we could have imagined they’d say.

CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz confronted Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo, who has reportedly been avoiding the media as well as the official investigation. Prokupecz basically ambushed Arredondo at his office and asked why he decided to stop cooperating with the DPS. His response was that he would release more information about the devastatingly botched response to the shooting “once families quit grieving.”

I’m sorry the Uvalde School District police chief said what now https://t.co/7VISJz2rjc — ⚓️Imani Two-Kitchens Gandy⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) June 1, 2022

Now, there are a lot of different ways to read that quote so in terms of tone, it should probably be noted, Arredondo did not sound antagonistic or derisive, like the families are grieving too much. Rather, he tried to frame this as being “respectful” of those families’ grief and the grief of the community, saying once that grief has passed, then that would be the appropriate time for the investigation to proceed. You can watch the exchange here:

CNN’s @ShimonPro confronts Uvalde schools police chief Peter Arredondo for the force’s decision to not cooperate with investigations into the police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting. pic.twitter.com/4DPocsn8OB — The Recount (@therecount) June 1, 2022

Arredondo said he would release information about the shooting “eventually.” When pressed on when that would be, he said, “Whenever this is done, the families quit grieving, then we’ll do that, obviously.” That is absurd.

First of all, if Arredondo is waiting for the grief of parents to pass following the murder of their children, he will likely be waiting forever. I don’t know what timetable he thinks grief works on but this isn’t it. Furthermore, many of these families must be demanding answers. I cannot imagine their anger and their pain, and Arredondo needs to provide those answers for his and his officers’ inaction. To claim that his refusal to do so is for the good of those families and their community is incredibly insulting to everyone grieving.

Since Prokupecz’s interview, the Uvalde school district police have doubled down on their efforts to avoid having to speak to the media, including bringing in armed officers to keep reporters off school district property, which includes police offices:

NEW – Journalists will face arrest, charges if caught reporting while on Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District propertyhttps://t.co/U8fgEjFlZJ — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) June 1, 2022

The county district attorney has also reportedly issued a gag order on the investigation:

We tried to ask Uvalde County DA, Christina Mitchell Busbee if she would allow the release of information. She refused to answer. State investigators say they can no longer release information per her request. Many questions still need to be answered. pic.twitter.com/6Y3aziHj4K — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) June 2, 2022

None of this is what any reasonable person would call “respectful.”

