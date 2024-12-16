Unsurprisingly, Elon Musk’s mom also has really bad takes

Oh so this entire family is just obnoxious. Elon Musk’s mother is just as obtuse and unaware as the billionaire who tanked Twitter is. W. Maye Musk went to Fox News to talk about children. Maybe talk to your son about taking care of his own before speaking.

During the segment, she shared that she believes that people should be having children even if they can’t afford kids. The Musk family is all about population and adding to it when we aren’t even sure if the earth will be here in 20 years thanks to global warming. If only the richest family did something about that instead of killing the environment with AI!

Musk responded to a comedian talking about it being too expensive to have children and Fox News gave her a platform to continue to share a warped view of having a family. Her mindset is basically that parents should just have kids, be grateful for those children, and recognize that if it means giving enjoying life with things like the movies or going out to dinner, so be it. You should be GRATEFUL to hang out with your children. But I guess if I had to hang out with Elon, I’d find wild justifications for it.

“When I had my children, we were in a small two bedroom apartment overlooking a garage,” Musk said. “And then the next year, I had my second child and we had an apartment with a view. And then by the third child, we could get a two bedroom house. As you move on, you start doing better and better. But, you don’t have to go to the movies, you don’t have to go out to dinner. You can just spend time with the most wonderful gifts you can ever have.”

Elon's mom, Maye Musk, talks about how people should have kids even though they can't afford it.



"You don't have to go to the movies, you don't have to go out to dinner." pic.twitter.com/Oorngyngus — Art Candee ?? (@ArtCandee) December 15, 2024

Why are these billionaires so concerned about other people having children?!

The fact that Maye Musk is a millionaire telling people that they should do this really says a lot. Sure, she claims that they had it rough at the start but you’re currently worth $45 million dollars. And that’s JUST Maye Musk. What is her insinuation? Have children, have no life outside of your children, and then you one day could possibly be a millionaire?

The idea that a family should suffer just for the sake of having a family is morbid. That’s what the MAGA fans want you to believe. If you just have kids, you will be fulfilled. Who needs alone time or the ability to go out and unwind and spend some money when, instead, you can hang out with your kids non-stop, right? That’s what Musk is insinuating people who cannot afford to have kids do.

Why is this such an issue for the MAGA heads? There are still billions of people in world and a good portion of them are starving. So what if we focused our energy there instead of telling people who cannot afford it to suck it up and have children anyway?

