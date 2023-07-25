Unorthodox Review Site Is Probably the Most Helpful in Understanding the Human Experience

Sometimes being a human is a bit shit. But sometimes, it’s the best thing ever.

Earth Reviews is a website where you can read and write reviews of the most random things, from objects to experiences to abstract concepts. No really, you can review anything. For example, 34,000 people have reviewed “Laws” which currently has just over two stars. A one-star reviewer asked, “Why can’t I commit tax evasion?” while a three-star user wrote, “Only applies to users of the free Basic version of the ‘Life’ app. Users of the paid Premium version are exempt.”

Boulders have an overall rating of over four stars. A four-star review reads, “Fun for climbing. Good way to keep up your character’s climbing stats and sometimes self-esteem stat.” A one-star review calls boulders, “Pathetic. They’re too fat to be rocks and too short to be mountains.” I clicked on boulder for a Shrek reference, and I’m so disappointed to say that after scrolling and scrolling, there hasn’t been a single one. Therefore, I give everyone reviewing those rocks one star.

The site was developed by Neal.Fun aka coder Neal Agarwal, the creator of several hilariously fun, educational, and addictive games to play.

If you so desire, you can play Spend Bill Gates’ Money by buying things such as a single-family home, an NBA team, or a Big Mac. In Wonders of Street View can click a button and look at random places for hours. In my experience, I have come across the first ever McDonald’s, a giant footprint, and a fish on a bike …

There’s another game that Mattel and Warner Bros. would love (considering their scarily big budget for Barbie) called Sell, Sell, Sell, which features an extremely pink website. Their slogan is “Capitalism ramped up in the 21st century, and if you’re not selling, you’re losing. Here are some products that won capitalism.” You can see just how many products are sold a year, or even per minute, by big companies such as Apple, Adidas, and Toyota.

Then there’s the one that’s been the biggest pain in my ass out of all of these silly little games: The Password Game. I got to rule number nine before I gave up. Being good with numbers is not my strong suit and it starts asking you to do math. My password ended up being ‘Stars*154555aprilVpepsi.’

