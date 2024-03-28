Universal Studios Invites Fans To Embrace Their Inner Viking in ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ Land

Universal Studios is teasing their highly anticipated new theme park, Epic Universe, with a new behind-the-scenes featurette that introduces fans to How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk.

The family-friendly world is inspired by the beloved kids franchise, which began as the bestselling children’s book series by Cressida Cowell. Dreamworks Animation released the first HTTYD animated film in 2010, spawning a three-movie franchise, multiple TV series, video games, comics, and arena shows. A live-action film adaptation is also in the works for the billion-dollar franchise.

The new featurette offers interviews with the park’s designers, along with images and animation of the park’s design. The immersive world will “capture the heart, humor, and scale of the films within an authentic re-creation of the rugged, rocky world where raucous Vikings and rambunctious dragons live together in hilarious harmony,” according to Universal’s press release.

Isle of Berk will be set between the second and third films during “the golden age of harmony between Vikings and dragons.” The park will feature film-famous locations like Mead Hall and will have character meet-and-greets and dragons roaming the park.

The initial plans for the park feature four major attractions. The first is Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, a family coaster that sends you soaring over Berk. Next is Dragon Racer’s Rally, where riders can “practice aerobatic maneuvers and high-speed barrel rolls on two Viking-made dragon-riding trainers that reach heights of up to 67 feet in the air.” The third ride is Fyre Drill, a boat ride and game where each side of the boat competes to blast water at mechanical targets. The final attraction is the Viking Training Camp, a multi-level playground for smaller Vikings. Isle of Berk will also feature a live show experience called ‘The Untrainable Dragon’.

Epic Universe will feature five worlds that visitors can explore: In addition to the Isle of Berk, there is Celestial Park, a galaxy-themed entry to the park; Super Nintendo World, which will be an expanded version of the one in Universal Studios Hollywood; The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic, which will offer fans a chance to tour their favorite magical bureaucracy; and Dark Universe, which focuses on Universal’s classic monsters.

Universal Epic Universe opens in Orlando in 2025.

(featured image: Universal Studios)

