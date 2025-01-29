‘Unfortunate that he didn’t choke’: A Newsmax host is being destroyed for offensive celebration of Latino deportations

Prepare to not be surprised: Carl Higbie, a host on the right-wing news organization Newsmax, gleefully taunted an anti-immigration activist’s comments about President Donald Trump’s immigration policy by chowing down on some tacos on the air during a news report.

Recommended Videos

The activist said people who support Trump’s deportation raids shouldn’t enjoy any of the foods that these people bring to the country. “Oh, yeah?” Higbie says in the video, while chomping down on a taco during his broadcast. “What are you gonna do?” The whole thing is gross sounding and ridiculously childish. “You gonna come take it out of my hand?” he taunts. He then says he’ll eat most of his meal during the “break” and then maybe “call the ICE hotline. I don’t know if I have enough time.”

Newsmax host taunts people complaining about migrant deportations of Latinos by eating a taco on air. pic.twitter.com/WVifJNZUDo — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 28, 2025

Unfortunately, this type of behaviour is common for Newsmax, and especially for Higbie. Back in 2018, Higbie was appointed by then President Trump to serve in The Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), an agency that oversees AmeriCorps. Shockingly, this taco taunting man has a history of racist and anti-Muslim views.

His comments include saying that Black people have a “lax of morality” and that people with guns should go shoot immigrants coming across the border because it’s something you can do for free. That’s not even all. He openly said, “I just don’t like Muslim people.” But don’t worry, it’s not because he’s racist. No, why would anyone think that? It’s just because “their ideology sucks.” Which has nothing to do with racism.

Once he was called out, he apologized and said that the words don’t reflect who he is as a person and blah blah blah.This is why we say actions speak louder than words, Because those words seem to have done just that. Taunting immigration activists by disgustingly eating a taco on the air makes it pretty clear where you stand, and how you use your so-called-morals. On X user lamented that he didn’t choke on the air.

It's unfortunate that he didn't choke on his food. — Mad Genius ??‍⬛??‍⬛ (@MGenius15636) January 28, 2025

This was either well-received “Shit–ng his guts out live on air would have been acceptable…,” or not well-received at all, with one user saying it’s unfortunate the “illegals didn’t choke on water swimming over here.”

Shitting his guts out live on air would have been acceptable… — @CommunityNotes (@JimBob1067000) January 28, 2025

It’s an ugly business all around. Trump has so far signed 10 executive orders on immigration, including the blocking of refugees who were already cleared to enter the country. Arrests of immigrants are up from an average of 311 a day to around 710 from this time last year. Anyone who is in the country illegally is at risk, not just people with criminal convictions, or those who are considered threats. As this mess surely continues to widen, Newsmax and Higbie will be there to shove other people’s misfortunes in everyone’s faces in the continuing conservative movement to own the libs, all while enjoying the cuisine of those they so desperately want removed from this country.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy