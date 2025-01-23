‘F— everyone who voted for this’: Trump’s administration disgustingly blocks travel for refugees already cleared for U.S. immigration

Donald Trump’s administration cancelled the travel plans of refugees who’ve been approved by the refugee resettlement program. These people have followed the proper procedures to enter the United States.

Trump signed an executive order that would postpone the United States Refugee Application Program (USRAP). The official reasoning involves the country’s alleged lack of ability to absorb large numbers of migrants. Another point in the document vaguely stated that only refugees who can “fully and appropriately assimilate” will be admitted. While this executive order was supposed to take effect on January 27, The Associated Press reported that refugee arrivals to the United States had already been suspended “until further notice.”

The refugees in question included people who were fleeing from the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Several of these refugees aren’t just skilled professionals—some of them have aided the United States as allies.

What else do they need to prove?

This move from Trump had been criticized by several groups, especially since the refugees had already been screened and vetted by the U.S. government. Arash Azizzada, the co-founder of Afghans for a Better Tomorrow, told Al Jazeera that Trump’s decision was “cruel, ugly, and racist.” Many of them had already aided US missions, which arguably should count as proof of loyalty to the United States. Others who’ve been denied by Trump’s blanket executive order include family members of US servicemen. If conducting missions for the United States is not enough to prove their loyalty, perhaps nothing can.

Another X user wrote, “F— everyone who voted for this cruelty.” These refugees have aided the United States during their mission in Afghanistan. That decision to align with the United States alone places them in grave danger. Additionally, these people hadn’t chosen illegal channels in desperation. They believed in the United States’ system to judge them fairly. Nevertheless, that doesn’t seem to matter to the current administration, which is turning a blind eye to their plight.

