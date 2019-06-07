Things We Saw Today: Adult Animation Series Undone Gets an Incredibly Trippy Trailer

Holy hell, here’s a thing to end your week on. Amazon Studios’ Undone, an animated show for grown-ups, emerges from the minds behind BoJack Horseman and it is … a lot.

The teaser trailer gives us just enough of Undone to ensure that I will tune in post-haste when the series drops later in 2019. Honestly, I’d be tuning in anyway because the show’s creators are Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg, of that other noted animated show for grown-ups, BoJack Horseman.

BoJack is amongst my television favorites (top three, at least), so I can’t wait to see that its creatives do with such a different concept and mind-expanding visual style. The gist is that Undone follows “a young woman’s complex journey to unlock her past and solve the mystery of her father’s death,” and it seems like we’re going on quite the trip to get there. If the style reminds you of the A Scanner Darkly adaptation, that’s because its team is here in full effect. This show looks equal parts innovative, unsettling, and fascinating.

Alma Winograd-Diaz (Rosa Salazar, Alita: Battle Angel) takes her mundane life one day at a time until a near fatal accident induces visions of her late-father, Jacob. Through these persistent visions he urges her to tap into a mysterious ability that allows her to travel through space and time with the hopes of preventing his untimely death. This quest challenges Alma’s relationships and brings into question her mental wellbeing with those closest to her. Undone is brought to life using rotoscope animation, a process that has never before been used in episodic television. The unique look of the animation, under the direction of Hisko Hulsing (Montage of Heck), utilizes a variety of mediums, including oil painting on canvas to render the backgrounds. Amsterdam-based animation studio Submarine has assembled an incredible team of artists and painters from all over Europe to bring the animation elements to life, with rotoscope by the veteran team behind A Scanner Darkly at Austin-based Minnow Mountain (Tower) led by co-producer Craig Staggs. Undone also stars Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie, Siddarth Dhananjay and Daveed Diggs. John Corbett, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Sheila Vand and Tyler Posey are among the guest stars.

All of this genre-bending promise and Daveed Diggs? Happy Friday to us indeed.

Here’s what else is happening:

Joe Biden has no consistency or message of his own, so now he’s backpedaling on the Hyde Amendment yet again. (via Refinery29)

Who’s going to take home the Tonys this year? (via Vulture)

A BurgerKing in Brooklyn was serving customers who ordered the vegan “Impossible Meat” burger real meat instead. For many who cannot or choose not to eat meat, this is terrible. Be careful out there, burger consumers. (via Jezebel)

A guy asked Zendaya to go on a date with him as his question at a panel and maybe don’t do this? (via PageSix)

Gavin Leatherwood (Nick) and Lachlan Watson (Theo) are joining Sabrina‘s next season as regulars, praise Satan! (via TVLine)

Dark Phoenix looks set to have the lowest opening for an X-Men movie. (via Deadline)

“Meet One Of NYC’s Most Famous Murderers: ‘The Last Pirate Of New York’.” I clicked fast. (via Gothamist)

Rejoice, o mine brethren, the weekend is upon us! What’re your plans? And what’d you see out there today?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—