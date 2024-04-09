Zut Alors! A Shark Invades the Seine in Netflix’s ‘Under Paris’

I’m a sucker for a shark movie: Jaws, Deep Blue Sea, The Meg, I love them all. so you can imagine my delight when I stumbled across the trailer for the new Netflix film Under Paris. The French film follows the exploits of a young shark who moves to Paris, bringing her American POV and social media talents to a French marketing firm. Culture clashes and le romance ensue!

Oh wait, my bad. That’s Emily in Paris, a totally different show. Under Paris is a new French thriller about a shark that gets into the Seine, Paris’s famous river. Unfortunately, the shark’s arrival coincides with the World Triathlon Championships. And instead of joining the competition (i.e. an Air Bud scenario), the shark is more interested in chomping those triathletes. The only people who can stop the shark are a scientist (Bérénice Bejo) and the River Police Commander (Nassim Lyes).

And because no shark movie would be complete without her, there’s a mayor or city official who dismisses the shark threat and allows the event to proceed. The spirit of Amity Mayor Larry Vaughn lives on!

Is there a trailer?

You bet there is! Le chomp!

Who stars in Under Paris?

In addition to the shark, the film stars Bérénice Bejo (The Artist), Nassim Lyes (Mayhem!), Léa Léviant (Savage Days), Anaïs Parello (Vortex), and Iñaki Lartigue (A Chance to Win). The film is directed by Xavier Gens (Gangs of London, Mayhem!).

What is it about?

It’s a shark! In Paris! But if you want more info, the film’s synopsis reads, “Summer 2024. Paris is hosting the World Triathlon Championships on the Seine for the first time. Sophia, a brilliant scientist, learns from Mika, a young environmental activist, that a large shark is swimming deep in the river. To avoid a bloodbath at the heart of the city, they have no choice but to join forces with Adil, the Seine river police commander.”

Okay, when can I watch this French Shark?

Under Paris premieres on June 5 on Netflix. And I’ll be disappointed if we don’t see something like the image below:

