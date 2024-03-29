Bonjour! When Can Fans Head Back to France for ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4?

Season 3 of Emily in Paris set us up with quite the cliffhanger, and then we have had to wait over a YEAR for answers. And it seems like we might be waiting longer to see what is happening in the Emily, Gabriel, Camille triangle when season 4 is released.

Right as Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Emily (Lily Collins) were finally figuring out their feelings towards each other, Camille (Camille Razat) threw a wrench in their confession. Gabriel was trying to do the right thing and was prepared to marry Camille after the success of his restaurant, but at the alter, Camille did not say “I do” to Gabriel. “You and Emily have been in love with each other since the moment you met … I’m sorry. I really am, but I can’t marry you. And it’s time we all just stop pretending.”

That’s not all. It then resulted in Gabriel talking with Emily, after Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) broke up with her, and telling Emily that Camille is pregnant. So, to recap, the finale left us with Emily and Gabriel finally talking through their feelings, but with the news that Camille is having Gabriel’s baby and Emily’s knowledge that Camille cheated on him with Sofia all looming over their heads.

And we don’t really know when season 4 is coming. There’s no official release date yet, but the show itself has released its seasons in the fall/winter for its entire run on Netflix, so we can assume that season 4 would be heading to us in December of 2024, but we don’t know yet. This is, also, the longest we’ve gone without Emily’s adventures in Paris. The show, like clockwork, released once a year starting in October of 2020, and then in December of 2021 and 2022 for seasons 2 and 3.

This two-year gap between season 3 and 4? It has us on the edge of our seats, but hopefully we’ll know soon when Emily in Paris season 4 is coming out.

