Twitter’s Bad Flashbacks of Uncle Ben’s Death(s) Made for Some Priceless Jokes

Ben Parker has been killed time and time again. Literally, we’ve watched him die twice now on the big screen—once in Spider-Man, and then again in The Amazing Spider-Man—and we get it, with great power comes great responsibility. And, apparently, part of that responsibility is killing off Uncle Ben as if we POSSIBLY FORGOT that Uncle Ben dies.

To be honest, I wanted nothing more than to just see Timothy Olyphant in a picture with Marisa Tomei on, like, a dresser somewhere, and that’d be enough for me. Uncle Ben dying has become the Waynes being killed of the Marvel world. We know it happens; we understand the significance. We don’t need to see it every time just because it’s part of the story. I liked that the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies have understood that and didn’t push it. I liked that we got little references and could dream cast Uncle Ben.

We all breathed a sigh of relief when they didn’t feel the need to retread that ground, and news of Marvel’s Kevin Feige no longer overseeing the standalone Spider-Man movies just dredged up a lot of bad memories of the reboots and the last go-round, though Sony has thankfully made a statement about keeping Spider-Man on the path he already has laid out for him.

But Twitter, as it so often does, turned those bad feelings into priceless jokes.

sony on their way to kill the third uncle ben pic.twitter.com/AisRu1Qocs — lei🐰 s/h (@gukstarlight) August 20, 2019

Me getting ready to see Uncle Ben Die for the 400th time after #Sony buying the rights back. pic.twitter.com/nxo4YvqP1H — Getzel (@Getzel38388251) August 20, 2019

Sony to Uncle Ben after rebooting Spiderman for the 4th time: pic.twitter.com/3ItQ10Ix0J — Martin (@_not_martin_) August 20, 2019

peter parker watching sony and marvel fight and mentally preparing himself to lose uncle ben a 4th time pic.twitter.com/3YoGHYgGvJ — jay (@monsterkinks) August 20, 2019

Me if I have to watch Uncle Ben die for the 16th time in my life pic.twitter.com/Php1Ex6yxx — Follow (@Kofie) August 20, 2019

Everyone watching Uncle Ben die again in the 5000th Spider Man origin story from Sony pic.twitter.com/fCtLjeg75f — Stephanie McNeal (@stephemcneal) August 20, 2019

Uncle Ben after getting the call for another Spiderman reboot pic.twitter.com/Kygfd4RO4J — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 21, 2019

Anyway, I’m on to something.

Nothing but respect for MY Uncle Ben and Aunt May pic.twitter.com/hQ1BbfK8YM — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 21, 2019

Honestly, I just want this entire thing to blow over and be fine so I can live on my Spidey-loving ways, but also I’m very clearly worried about the future of Peter Parker. Can you blame me? They have a Venom 2, coming and I very clearly remember Spider-Man 3.

(featured image: Sony)

