Twitter’s Bad Flashbacks of Uncle Ben’s Death(s) Made for Some Priceless Jokes

by | 4:56 pm, August 21st, 2019

Martin Sheen as Uncle Ben

Ben Parker has been killed time and time again. Literally, we’ve watched him die twice now on the big screen—once in Spider-Man, and then again in The Amazing Spider-Man—and we get it, with great power comes great responsibility. And, apparently, part of that responsibility is killing off Uncle Ben as if we POSSIBLY FORGOT that Uncle Ben dies.

To be honest, I wanted nothing more than to just see Timothy Olyphant in a picture with Marisa Tomei on, like, a dresser somewhere, and that’d be enough for me. Uncle Ben dying has become the Waynes being killed of the Marvel world. We know it happens; we understand the significance. We don’t need to see it every time just because it’s part of the story. I liked that the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies have understood that and didn’t push it. I liked that we got little references and could dream cast Uncle Ben.

We all breathed a sigh of relief when they didn’t feel the need to retread that ground, and news of Marvel’s Kevin Feige no longer overseeing the standalone Spider-Man movies just dredged up a lot of bad memories of the reboots and the last go-round, though Sony has thankfully made a statement about keeping Spider-Man on the path he already has laid out for him.

But Twitter, as it so often does, turned those bad feelings into priceless jokes.

Anyway, I’m on to something.

cliff robertson as uncle ben in Spider-Man.

Honestly, I just want this entire thing to blow over and be fine so I can live on my Spidey-loving ways, but also I’m very clearly worried about the future of Peter Parker. Can you blame me? They have a Venom 2, coming and I very clearly remember Spider-Man 3.

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Jeremy Renner and Robert Downey Jr. to collaborate on music together. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!

