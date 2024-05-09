Noa in 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'
Category:
Movies

‘The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Is Coming But Can You Watch It at Home?

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: May 9, 2024 02:18 pm

A new kingdom is rising! The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will hit theaters this week. But maybe you don’t want to head to cinemas to see it. Even though it’s definitely best watched on the big screen (it is breathtaking), fans want to know if it is streaming.

Recommended Videos

First of all, if the backlog of lore is keeping you from wanting to invest the time and money of a trip to the theater, know that Wes Ball’s The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is actually a perfect place to start in this franchise, even if you haven’t seen any of the movies before.

The new film, which introduces the audience to Noa (Owen Teague) and his clan of chimps, is a visually stunning film. It legitimately looks like you are watching a movie with apes walking and talking to each other all the time. The CGI work is so incredibly good and everything about Kingdom works for its benefit. So while you might want to wait and just watch the 2-and-a-half-hour-long movie at home, be aware that you’ll miss out on some of the mastery of this film.

Still, since you can watch the other Planet of the Ape movies at home, there is a pull towards waiting for streaming. As of right now, The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a theatrical-only release, meaning that it is not tag-teamed with a streaming release window.

You can see The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in theaters on May 10th! And until we know when it will be streaming, why not go see Noa the ape on the big screen?

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Katherine Parr, Henry VIII’s Sixth and Final Wife, Takes Center Stage in ‘Firebrand’
Queen Catherine Parr (Alicia Vikander) walks with her ladies in waiting in 'Firebrand'.
Category: Movies
Movies
Katherine Parr, Henry VIII’s Sixth and Final Wife, Takes Center Stage in ‘Firebrand’
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3’ Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More
A still from Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 3
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3’ Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Poppy Playtime’ Is Headed to the Big Screen
Huggy Wuggy, a furry blue toy with razor-sharp teeth from 'Poppy Playtime'.
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Poppy Playtime’ Is Headed to the Big Screen
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 9, 2024
Read Article Fans Already Have a Plot Theory for Warner Bros’ New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie
Andy Serkis as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings
Category: Movies
Movies
Fans Already Have a Plot Theory for Warner Bros’ New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 9, 2024
Read Article One of Our Would-Be MCU Spider-Men Finally Got His Chance
Chandler Riggs standing on a wall like Spider-Man in the Spider
Category: Movies
Movies
One of Our Would-Be MCU Spider-Men Finally Got His Chance
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 9, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.