‘The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Is Coming But Can You Watch It at Home?

A new kingdom is rising! The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will hit theaters this week. But maybe you don’t want to head to cinemas to see it. Even though it’s definitely best watched on the big screen (it is breathtaking), fans want to know if it is streaming.

First of all, if the backlog of lore is keeping you from wanting to invest the time and money of a trip to the theater, know that Wes Ball’s The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is actually a perfect place to start in this franchise, even if you haven’t seen any of the movies before.

The new film, which introduces the audience to Noa (Owen Teague) and his clan of chimps, is a visually stunning film. It legitimately looks like you are watching a movie with apes walking and talking to each other all the time. The CGI work is so incredibly good and everything about Kingdom works for its benefit. So while you might want to wait and just watch the 2-and-a-half-hour-long movie at home, be aware that you’ll miss out on some of the mastery of this film.

Still, since you can watch the other Planet of the Ape movies at home, there is a pull towards waiting for streaming. As of right now, The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a theatrical-only release, meaning that it is not tag-teamed with a streaming release window.

You can see The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in theaters on May 10th! And until we know when it will be streaming, why not go see Noa the ape on the big screen?

