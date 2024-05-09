‘Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3’ Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

The teaser for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3 was released recently, furthering the hype created by the first two installments in the franchise.

A release window for the film hasn’t been revealed yet, but it is expected to come out sometime this year. Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 2 came out in April 2024, following the January release of the first part. The first two movies have had a three-month gap between their releases, and if this pattern were to be applied to Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3, it could potentially lead to a July release.

The movie is expected to have a star-studded cast, led by the late Kevin Conroy as Batman (having recorded his lines before his death in 2022) and Mark Hamill reprising his iconic role as the Joker. Here’s the list of actors involved:

Lex Luthor – Corey Stoll

Adam Strange – Brian Bloom

Sidewinter – Brian Bloom

Poison Ivy – Katee Sackhoff

Queen Mera – Ashly Burch

Nightshade – Ashly Burch

Captain Atom – Brett Halton

Batlash – Brett Halton

Hayseed – Jason Spisak

Blue Lantern Razer – Jason Spisak

Captain Storm – Dean Winters

Cheetah – Cynthia Kaye McWilliams

Dr. Beth Chapel – Cynthia Kaye McWilliams

Jay Garrick – Armen Taylor

Black Canary – Elysia Rotaru

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3 will follow the events of the first two films, where the anti-monitor was established as the primary villain, willing to annihilate the multiverse. The film is going to be the final movie in TomorrowVerse, as confirmed by Part One executive producer Butch Lukic. There are two ways the creators could choose to end it: by either giving the characters a happy ending or by destroying the universe itself.

The three films are an adaptation of Marv Wolfman and George Perez’s DC crossover and are the second version to have come out in the last five years, with the earlier one coming out on The CW.

