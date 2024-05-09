A still from Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 3
(Warner Bros. Entertainment)
Category:
Movies

‘Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3’ Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

Image of Evan Tiwari
Evan Tiwari
|
Published: May 9, 2024 02:15 pm

The teaser for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3 was released recently, furthering the hype created by the first two installments in the franchise.

Recommended Videos

A release window for the film hasn’t been revealed yet, but it is expected to come out sometime this year. Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 2 came out in April 2024, following the January release of the first part. The first two movies have had a three-month gap between their releases, and if this pattern were to be applied to Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3, it could potentially lead to a July release.

The movie is expected to have a star-studded cast, led by the late Kevin Conroy as Batman (having recorded his lines before his death in 2022) and Mark Hamill reprising his iconic role as the Joker. Here’s the list of actors involved:

  • Lex Luthor – Corey Stoll
  • Adam Strange – Brian Bloom
  • Sidewinter – Brian Bloom
  • Poison Ivy – Katee Sackhoff
  • Queen Mera – Ashly Burch
  • Nightshade – Ashly Burch
  • Captain Atom – Brett Halton
  • Batlash – Brett Halton
  • Hayseed – Jason Spisak
  • Blue Lantern Razer – Jason Spisak
  • Captain Storm – Dean Winters
  • Cheetah – Cynthia Kaye McWilliams
  • Dr. Beth Chapel – Cynthia Kaye McWilliams
  • Jay Garrick – Armen Taylor
  • Black Canary – Elysia Rotaru

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3 will follow the events of the first two films, where the anti-monitor was established as the primary villain, willing to annihilate the multiverse. The film is going to be the final movie in TomorrowVerse, as confirmed by Part One executive producer Butch Lukic. There are two ways the creators could choose to end it: by either giving the characters a happy ending or by destroying the universe itself.

The three films are an adaptation of Marv Wolfman and George Perez’s DC crossover and are the second version to have come out in the last five years, with the earlier one coming out on The CW.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Katherine Parr, Henry VIII’s Sixth and Final Wife, Takes Center Stage in ‘Firebrand’
Queen Catherine Parr (Alicia Vikander) walks with her ladies in waiting in 'Firebrand'.
Category: Movies
Movies
Katherine Parr, Henry VIII’s Sixth and Final Wife, Takes Center Stage in ‘Firebrand’
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Is Coming But Can You Watch It at Home?
Noa in 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Is Coming But Can You Watch It at Home?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Poppy Playtime’ Is Headed to the Big Screen
Huggy Wuggy, a furry blue toy with razor-sharp teeth from 'Poppy Playtime'.
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Poppy Playtime’ Is Headed to the Big Screen
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 9, 2024
Read Article Fans Already Have a Plot Theory for Warner Bros’ New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie
Andy Serkis as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings
Category: Movies
Movies
Fans Already Have a Plot Theory for Warner Bros’ New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 9, 2024
Read Article One of Our Would-Be MCU Spider-Men Finally Got His Chance
Chandler Riggs standing on a wall like Spider-Man in the Spider
Category: Movies
Movies
One of Our Would-Be MCU Spider-Men Finally Got His Chance
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Katherine Parr, Henry VIII’s Sixth and Final Wife, Takes Center Stage in ‘Firebrand’
Queen Catherine Parr (Alicia Vikander) walks with her ladies in waiting in 'Firebrand'.
Category: Movies
Movies
Katherine Parr, Henry VIII’s Sixth and Final Wife, Takes Center Stage in ‘Firebrand’
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Is Coming But Can You Watch It at Home?
Noa in 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Is Coming But Can You Watch It at Home?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Poppy Playtime’ Is Headed to the Big Screen
Huggy Wuggy, a furry blue toy with razor-sharp teeth from 'Poppy Playtime'.
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Poppy Playtime’ Is Headed to the Big Screen
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 9, 2024
Read Article Fans Already Have a Plot Theory for Warner Bros’ New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie
Andy Serkis as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings
Category: Movies
Movies
Fans Already Have a Plot Theory for Warner Bros’ New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 9, 2024
Read Article One of Our Would-Be MCU Spider-Men Finally Got His Chance
Chandler Riggs standing on a wall like Spider-Man in the Spider
Category: Movies
Movies
One of Our Would-Be MCU Spider-Men Finally Got His Chance
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 9, 2024
Author
Evan Tiwari
Evan is a staff writer at The Mary Sue, contributing to multiple sections, including but not limited to movies, TV shows, gaming, and music. He brings in more than five years of experience in the content and media industry, both as a manager and a writer. Outside his working hours, you can either catch him at a soccer game or dish out hot takes on his Twitter account.