Ultimate Heartbreak: Steven Universe Future to End After Next 10 Episodes

In an interview with Variety, Rebecca Sugar decided to break my heart (during Black History Month!) by saying that Steven Universe Future would be ending the series and that is the end of one of my favorite shows of all time. It’s fine. Everything’s fine.

We now know that these final 10 episodes of the animated series will begin their debut March 6 at 7PM, and the show will end March 27 with a four-part series finale. That’s so fast! That’s so soon. It’s like the finale of Avatar: The Last Airbender all over again. Can you just let this last for me, please? Ughh.

Still, there is some hope. Sugar hinted in a statement that they’re not totally done exploring the world of the show:

“I’m so excited for the final episodes of ‘Steven Universe Future’ to be out in the world, and so grateful to our audience for supporting our show for all these years. It has been an eye-opening experience to meet the community that has come together around the show: I have been so moved, and I have felt so seen. I have always been a firm believer in the power of cartoons, and these days it’s undeniable: the friendships forged over this show, the artists inspired to draw, the families that watched together and saw each other in these characters, fill me with awe and renew my love of animation every day. Though our epilogue series is coming to a close, please trust that like us, these characters will always be growing, changing, and supporting each other. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for watching our show.”

Even if this just is an invitation to do some future AUs, I’m going to have hope that even if the series goes away for good, we know that they get a happy ending where they can thrive. I’ve really enjoyed Steven Universe Future, and I trust Sugar’s vision for the series with my whole heart.

I’m not ready to say goodbye to Steven Universe, the greatest magical boy of all time, but I guess I have no choice for now. Good thing Adventure Time is coming back, because only Princess Bubblegum/Marceline goodness can heal me right now.

Rob Sorcher, the chief content officer for Cartoon Network, said the following about the show:

“Steven Universe broke ground for young audiences with a rich representation of diverse and fully realized characters, unique original music, and for its use of empathy as a story driver. Cartoon Network Studios is immensely proud of Rebecca Sugar and of this series– which has changed lives. Along with millions of devoted fans around the world, we will always Believe in Steven.”

The actual sweetest boy, Steven Universe, I hope you get the ending you deserve.

