Uhhhh Yes Chef to This Guest Star on ‘The Bear’

Finally, our long nightmare is over. Okay, it’s been a year, but finally The Bear returns to FX and that means that fans are thrown back into the kitchen with Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and his restaurant family. Where season 1 left off was a new future for The Original Beef of Chicagoland was left to Carmy, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and a restaurant of employees willing to see Carmy and Sydney through on their dream of a new restaurant, called “The Bear.” We’re seeing that restaurant come to life in season 2.

What we’re also seeing is some characters we’ve come to love all learning new trades, like Marcus (Lionel Boyce) heading to study pastries from a new hot Carmy. Look, it’s hard to top regular Carmy in terms of hotness, but then The Bear said “hold my beer” and gave us two hot chefs to look at. Will Poulter joins the series as Luca, a pastry chef from London who is training Marcus.

And look, not to be that person, but the minute that Will Poulter showed up, I started screaming. I managed to avoid seeing that he was joining the show, and it was a nice little surprise for me to see Poulter in these wild shirts that they have on The Bear and with tattoos! (These shirts look like longer crop tops for men, I am in love with the costume designer for this show.)

While Luca is only in one episode to teach Marcus some skills to help with his love of desserts, it is enough to have the internet buzzing. It also has made me wonder if a spinoff show about this British chef hanging out in Denmark is something that the internet needs. If it were up to me, I’d vote yes.

Behind, Chef

My god did this break my brain. And I’m also far from alone in this. Logging on to Twitter today to see what the dumpster fire Elon Musk owns gave me about The Bear, I was not disappointed! Most of the tweets are about how hot Will Poulter is as British Carmy. I guess all hot chefs have to have tattoos?

Yes yes Jeremy Allen White, but may I give you The Bear Season 2's major thirst object: Tattoo'd pastry chef Will Poulter pic.twitter.com/J0lDvnCTo5 — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) June 22, 2023

Will Poulter shows up as a pastry chef who is teaching Boyce’s Marcus all about the art of desserts. The two share one-on-one moments in a Dutch kitchen together, and honestly, I wouldn’t have been mad if they made out because the tension and emotion with which these two talked about pastries was something else.

It was like just watching a British Carmy dealing with Marcus, even if Poulter’s chef was a bit more calm and understanding than Carmy can sometimes be. Honestly it was really soothing just watching Will Poulter work, and if he wanted to get a bunch of tattoos, I wouldn’t be mad about it. I don’t think the internet would be mad, either.

Jeremy Allen White and Will Poulter in The Bear… pic.twitter.com/eoax4VqUIt — paul newman’s happy trail (@macbethsknife) June 22, 2023

The Bear continues to give us hotties left right and center and I, personally, am very grateful to them for their hard work.

