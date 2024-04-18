TXT Cereal Box: Where To Buy and More

Hold onto your hats because you will soon be able to buy Tomorrow X Together (TXT) branded cereal! We’ll tell you where to buy TXT cereal boxes and more down below.

Recommended Videos

As stated by Soompi, General Mills, the nightmarishly capitalist mega-company that owns pretty much every food product you will ever see in any grocery store, announced a TXT collaboration brand deal that’ll feature them on cereal boxes such as Reese’s Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Honey Nut Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Trix. These cereal boxes will also have cardboard cutouts of various members of the band.

SOOBIN will be on Trix, YEONJUN will be on Cookie Crisp, BEOMGYU will be on Lucky Charms, TAEHYUN will be on Honey Nut Cheerios, HUENINGKAI on Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and the whole band will be on the Reese’s Puffs box. These boxes will be available starting April 22 at pretty much any popular local retailer that stocks them. They are bound to be at stores like Target and Wal-Mart, but they will also be found at various smaller grocers. The Reese’s Puffs limited edition box will only be at Wal-Mart exclusively from May 6 until discontinuation.

There’s no exact word yet on how these cereal boxes will be priced, but it might be in line with their usual prices. If you want a stronger chance of hunting each box down, your best bet is to keep a close eye on TXT social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram. There will be TXT fans posting about where they got their cereal from.

They only had ot5 txt Reese’s puffs cereal in my Walmart ??? GAWD I NEED THE REST OF THEM pic.twitter.com/R2XWf1qhbn — fairy loves txtzb1 :) (@DEVlLNAYEON) April 12, 2024

If you somehow end up missing a box or two before they get discontinued, your next best bet will probably be an online retailer like eBay. Still, we only recommend this for serious collectors who have no intention of consuming the cereal.

There’s more to come for TXT news, so check out our other articles on the K-pop group.

(featured image: General Mills)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more