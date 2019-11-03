Things We Saw Today: Rian Johnson Talks Twitter Hate and His Future with Lucasfilm

Director of The Last Jedi and the upcoming Knives Out – Rian Johnson spoke at Deadline’s The Contender: Los Angeles yesterday about dealing with Twitter hate and the potential for continued collaboration with Lucasfilm.

According to Jedi News, he said:

“Anyone who’s on Twitter these days, God bless you because it’s rough waters out there, but there’s also wonderful stuff about it. That’s why we’re all still on it I guess. That’s one of the things Knives Out engages with, the current state of online culture. Whether you made a Star Wars movie or you have a cooking show, whatever you’re doing on there, someone’s going to be screaming at you about it probably. Let’s put it on a screen in a way we can all maybe have a laugh about it.”

He also added that he is still in talks to make more Star Wars films, but left it vague. “We’re still engaged with Lucasfilm and we’ll wait and see. No updates on it at this moment, but yeah.”

