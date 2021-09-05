Things We Saw Today: Happy Birthday Michael Keaton!

Michael Keaton, star of Batman, Beetlejuice, Birdman, but most importantly, Johnny Dangerously, turned 70 today! The living legend has a role in the new Morbius film due out 2022 and will be donning the cape once again as Bruce Wayne/The Bat in the upcoming The Flash solo film for DC. And now I must sit and contemplate my own mortality while I digest the fact that Keaton is seventy years old. Happy Birthday sir!

Olivia Munn wears sweatpants, causes boyfriend John Mulaney to trend on Twitter. – NYPost

Yesterday Bette Middler made a Lysistrata-esque tweet about how women should refuse to have sex with men, naturally conservative men lost their minds. – The Hill

Never Forget: There is a giant statue of Tony Soprano in his bathrobe at a train station in Lithuania. – Twitter

Meanwhile the New York Times reported on how disgraced Neo-Nazi Richard Spencer is hated in his small town of Whitefish, Montana, and boy do we love to see it folks:

Leaders in Whitefish say Mr. Spencer, who once ran his National Policy Institute from his mother’s $3 million summer house here, is now an outcast in this resort town in the Rocky Mountains, unable to get a table at many of its restaurants. His organization has dissolved. Meanwhile, his wife has divorced him, and he is facing trial next month in Charlottesville, Va., over his role in the deadly 2017 neo-Nazi march there, but says he cannot afford a lawyer.

In other news:

Ghostbusters Afterlife’s opening date has been pushed back a week to November 19. – Variety

Ohio Senate candidate and human toad JD Vance claims other human toad Alex Jones is more reliable than Rachel Maddow. – Twitter

And finally, let us all go safely into Labor Day as we celebrate this hero:

My company does this icebreaker thing where every week a different person sends an email to the whole company talking about their average day, and today's coworker started his "I wake up each day furious to be laboring under capitalism" and it has caused quite a stir. — Pseudo (@pseudo310) September 3, 2021

