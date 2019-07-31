Things We Saw Today: A Ranking of Studio Ghibli’s 20 Feature Films, but I Have My Own #1
Studio Ghibli is one of the most accomplished animation studios in the world and has delivered 20 feature films in its 34-year-old career. The Portalist took on the massive task of ranking the films, and while I think most people will agree about which film is placed as #1, I will always say that my favorite Ghibli movie is Kiki’s Delivery Service.
That scene of Kiki flying on her broom to save Tombo will always give me chills, and let’s just say it led to me wanting to fly on a broomstick long before I’d ever picked up a Harry Potter novel.
- If you need the full list of characters in Marvel’s Avengers game, here you go. (via Den of Geek)
- Jennifer Kent’s The Nightingale boldly, and bloodily, addresses historical injustice, according to reviews. (via Vulture)
- The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert pretty much breaks down all the key moments from last night’s Democrat Debate. (via Boing Boing)
“I throw my hands in the air, because I profoundly care!” #DemDebate #LateShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/PQwFa5Eayq
— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 31, 2019
- Hayden Christensen was reunited with that youngling he murdered onscreen way-back-when, and it was really cute, actually. “When you deadass hang out with the guy who murdered you.” (via ComicBook.com)
- Bille Eilish has helped to bring weirdness back to mainstream pop music in her own way. (via Rolling Stone)
Solomon Grundy, born on a Wednesday.
