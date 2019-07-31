Things We Saw Today: A Ranking of Studio Ghibli’s 20 Feature Films, but I Have My Own #1

Studio Ghibli is one of the most accomplished animation studios in the world and has delivered 20 feature films in its 34-year-old career. The Portalist took on the massive task of ranking the films, and while I think most people will agree about which film is placed as #1, I will always say that my favorite Ghibli movie is Kiki’s Delivery Service.

That scene of Kiki flying on her broom to save Tombo will always give me chills, and let’s just say it led to me wanting to fly on a broomstick long before I’d ever picked up a Harry Potter novel.

(via The Portalist, image: Studio Ghibli)

Solomon Grundy, born on a Wednesday.

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—