Things We Saw Today: Hello There to Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Beard

So Ewan McGregor is rocking a nice ginger beard right now, and so of course the internet is screaming about what he’s going to look like in the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series. No really, that’s pretty much it. Ewan McGregor, who loves motorcycles as noted by his show Long Way Round, was photographed with Cycle Garden Motorcycles on Instagram.

The interesting thing? He definitely has his Obi-Wan Kenobi look, since filming is getting underway, so a lot of Twitter (a.k.a. all of us who were obsessed with the prequels) promptly started screaming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moe (@cyclegardenmotorcycles)

We’ve waited 16 years for more Obi-Wan Kenobi content—specifically, Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi content. The prequels mean a lot to fans who grew up with them (myself included), and McGregor was one of the best parts of the series. And for years, we listened to the back and forth on whether or not we’d ever get more content with Ewan McGregor in the robes once more. So now that it’s actually happening, it feels like a dream come true.

Basically, we all went full Obi-Wan ourselves and said “Hello there” over and over again.

Personally, I know that Obi-Wan Kenobi is going to destroy me, and this just further proves my point.

(image: Lucasfilm)

