Things We Saw Today: MTV Reminds Us How Epic the 2003 Awards Were

Every once in awhile, MTV will release some of its vintage performances and today they finally released untagged version of the 2003 VMA opener, which featured Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna and Missy Elliott in the kiss that rocked the internet and probably awakened many young people. Before Katy Perry kissed a girl, Britney kissed X-Tina and it was epic. This one actually includes the part where Christina and Britney kiss, which was edited to show the reaction of Justin Timberlake (Britney’s ‘Cry Me a River’ ex) kissing Madonna.

Was it kind of queer-baity-y? Absolutely. But, much like t.a.t.u, I didn’t have much say in the queer influences I had in my pop culture. Yes, they were “bad girls” for doing it, but that doesn’t mean I could enjoy it as a baby gay in progress. Besides, it was also just an era of pop stars where they were expected to put on a damn show and that alone is worth revisiting.

(via ONTD, image: Screengrab)

The Guardian Book Podcast discusses my favorite topic: The English Literary Canon. What is it? How has it evolved? (via The Guardian)

17 must-read Hugo Award-Winning Books … once you are done with the fan fiction because all literature matters. (via The Portalist)

Barack Obama’s summer reading list is always great to check out. Not only do you get to see what it’s like to have a president who actually reads, but you always get to judge his tastes. Really Mr. President its 2019 and you are only just getting to Wolf Hall? (via Open Culture)



In his latest episode of Patriot Act, Hasan Minhaj explores how conservative magnates Koch brothers have been behind slowly ruining public transportation in America. (via Youtube, but give him the Netflix views)

Charles Manson was a white supremacist so why is that being erased in live-action adaptations of the character? (L.A. Times)

This amazing black lady cowrote #dickinabox and probably every other viral musical moment on snl in decades. And i wish id have known that THEN! Damn, rip! https://t.co/kvsRLsYsbd — Glare Huxtable (@radseed) August 20, 2019

What problematic pop culture moment do you have nostalgia about?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—