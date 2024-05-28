Twitter Users’ Compilation of the Greatest Tweets Is the Chronicle of Our Time

When you think about social media, there are some posts that just never leave your mind. They’re hilarious and witty and the posts you reference in your daily life. Now, users on X (formerly Twitter) are sharing some of their all-time favorite posts.

Sometimes, we just have tweets that are stuck in our brains for the rest of our lives, and that’s never going to change. So why not all share the tweets that have rotted our brains for everyone to enjoy together?

User @wangleberry asked a simple question: “What are the load-bearing posts of our time? Obviously ‘facing god and walking backwards into hell’ and ‘miette’ are up there. Does Ed Balls still count? PS if you can parse this you should probably log off.”

What are the load-bearing posts of our time? Obviously 'facing god and walking backwards into hell' and 'miette' are up there. Does Ed Balls still count? PS if you can parse this you should probably log off — wangleberry (@Wangleberry) May 23, 2024

It has then ushered in everyone sharing their all-time favorites. It is nice to see some of my own personal favorites on there, because I do quote “Moon’s haunted” often and feel a little alone when no one else gets it.

The stream of tweets we can’t stop thinking about is kind of like those vine compilations that a lot of us watch that are just vines we quote all the time. The collection of tweets varied from ones that even I didn’t know (and I am admittedly chronically online) to all-time classics.

Others were iconic moments in the lexicon of the internet, like making a joke referencing Little Red Riding Hood.

People even included their favorite fandom takes, like Fox Mulder on The X-Files explaining the Knife Alien to Scully.

Or the most iconic of tweets calling out queerbaiting and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Others are just plain funny.

We just have tweets that mean a lot to our warped little brains, and sometimes, we want to celebrate them. Were your favorites included? Is there a tweet that just lives in your head rent-free? This is the prompt for you.

