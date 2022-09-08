Twitter Reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Commonwealth realms for the past seventy years, has passed away at 96 years old. Elizabeth took the throne in 1952, making her reign the longest of any British monarch in history. Countless people across Britain and the Commonwealth will mourn the death of the queen, but her life was not without controversy. And while it is a sad day for the monarchy and fans of the queen, anyone who recognizes the inherent violence, racism, and exploitation in colonialism (and the bloody history of British colonialism at that) are somewhat less mournful. And that’s to say nothing of the toxicity and corruption of the royal family itself.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

And then there’s Twitter, everyone’s favorite free online court of public opinion, where takes on the queen’s death are flying fast and furiously. The bird site is aflame with the hottest of takes, which are pouring in from across the globe. We’ve rounded up some of the viral reactions and others we spotted here:

I just know this will somehow lead to an email where Nancy Pelosi asks me for $15 — Robby Slowik (@RobbySlowik) September 8, 2022

well they move fast pic.twitter.com/oDpxlqykoa — Elliott Canty (@ElliottCanty) September 8, 2022

If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) September 8, 2022

all of formerly colonized twitter watching "now let's keep it respectful today" twitter pic.twitter.com/I1nBLJZD39 — morgan sung (@morgan_sung) September 8, 2022

British people today pic.twitter.com/lVjlcJaRq6 — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) September 8, 2022

you’re laughing. the queen’s never gonna know if her fantastic four fancast came true and you’re laughing — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) September 8, 2022

[NOTE: Do Not Run Until Fucking Queen Is Dead Or People Will Lose Their Shit] Queen Elizabeth Dead At 96 https://t.co/Kh3mo1JC53 pic.twitter.com/NH5KHMwf26 — The Onion (@TheOnion) September 8, 2022

god save the brandshttps://t.co/MxEhcIxl18 — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) September 8, 2022

the queen died but honestly Naruto been through so much more. The hardships he’s faced aren’t even comparable to dying of old age. Until the queen has done what Naruto has done I don’t feel sympathy. — kathleen (@fordhoIden) September 8, 2022

This is an excellent day to talk about how damaging the cleansing of history is.



A lot of historic context would make today more understandable without just assuming people are being mean to Queen Elizabeth.



That colonial past is right there. — Tre (@trestewart_) September 8, 2022

make sure to press A to search the queen for item drops before you do anything else. 20% drop rate for a key to buckingham palace which is a high loot area — Max Gross ☻ (@maxgotjokes) September 8, 2022

i hope all irish, palestinian, ghanian, indian, yemeni, kenyan, singaporean, pakistani, nigerian, ugandan, sudanese, scottish, indigenous american, zimbabwean, indigenous canadian, indigenous south african, and aboriginal people + many more are having a great day — ★ (@motivatefenty) September 8, 2022

the fact that millions of people across the uk will go cold and hungry this winter whilst being forced to watch a funeral and then a coronation that will cost billions is a perfect example of just how broken the system in this country is — alice ✄ (@newyearswho) September 8, 2022

The queen dying just in time for sweatshirt and bike shorts weather is diana’s final revenge — mr. rager’s neighborhood (@lilgrapefruits) September 8, 2022

Standing outside buckingham palace With my portable speaker blasting see you again by Wiz khalifa — pj (@pjayevans) September 8, 2022

hi boss sorry im going to need the afternoon off work, yeah, you see, people are making jokes on twitter and its taking me a lot of time and effort to copy and paste the links to my various group chats and discord servers — jess 🌻 (@chhainsaw) September 8, 2022

she never even got to host SNL — Aaron Serna (@AaronSerna) September 8, 2022

Can’t believe they deleted this. Thank God I made a copy pic.twitter.com/rkvyuGm870 — الكسندرا ميراي‎ (@Lexialex) September 8, 2022

My heart is with 🇨🇦right now, your money is about to get so ugly. — Laurie Kilmartin- Gutsy, Ep 6, Apple TV 9/9 (@anylaurie16) September 8, 2022

it’s so funny like the queen is not just some random harmless old lady y’all really liked? she sat at the throne of a bloody empire hoarding millions of dollars stolen from around the world that could otherwise feed the starving descendants of countries her ancestors destroyed — shereen (@shereeny) September 8, 2022

Do we think Olivia Wilde murdered the Queen? — sierra ornelas (@sierraornelas) September 8, 2022

Yes, Queen Elizabeth was imperfect. Yes, the monarchy and grotesque wealth disparity are bad. But gleefully celebrating the death of a woman before she could receive her special edition DVD pre-order of TOP GUN: MAVERICK is just cruel. — Gennefer Gross (@Gennefer) September 8, 2022

(featured image: Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

