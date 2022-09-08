Twitter Reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Bad day for the monarchy, solid day for Twitter.
Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Commonwealth realms for the past seventy years, has passed away at 96 years old. Elizabeth took the throne in 1952, making her reign the longest of any British monarch in history. Countless people across Britain and the Commonwealth will mourn the death of the queen, but her life was not without controversy. And while it is a sad day for the monarchy and fans of the queen, anyone who recognizes the inherent violence, racism, and exploitation in colonialism (and the bloody history of British colonialism at that) are somewhat less mournful. And that’s to say nothing of the toxicity and corruption of the royal family itself.
And then there’s Twitter, everyone’s favorite free online court of public opinion, where takes on the queen’s death are flying fast and furiously. The bird site is aflame with the hottest of takes, which are pouring in from across the globe. We’ve rounded up some of the viral reactions and others we spotted here:
(featured image: Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]