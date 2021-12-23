Why Everyone on Twitter Is Absolutely Obsessed With Andrew Garfield Right Now

Everyone on Twitter is absolutely in love with Andrew Garfield, following ages of relentless rumors that he would finally get another crack at Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home. So, we want to talk about why everyone is gushing about him right now, but we will also confirm below whether or not those rumors are true, so if you’re still avoiding spoilers, now is the time to get out while the getting is good!

**Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home lie within.**

Now that those still avoiding spoilers are gone, we’ve been seeing a rise of fandom around actor Andrew Garfield on Twitter since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he returned to the role of Peter Parker after over seven years. Many were yelling about their love for Garfield as an actor, while others were screaming about how much they want to see him return to the role of Peter Parker.

For me, I’m frankly annoyed that everyone suddenly has changed their tune about Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man movies and has decided to go online and say we all slept. I didn’t sleep. I remember that Shailene Woodley was supposed show up at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 as MJ, and I remember the future that those movies could have had, but too many angry people online shut down Garfield’s chances.

I was there. I was fighting for a third one. You don’t get to talk to me about sleeping on those movies. But, in that same breath, I am so excited for Andrew Garfield. Tom Holland recently talked about Garfield coming back to the role with Marvel as they explored all the surprises. “Andrew Garfield, the legend himself. He’s such a lovely guy,” Holland said. “I think this film was his way of making peace with Spider-Man It was such a privilege to work with him. I know that it meant a lot to him.”

The thing is: Andrew Garfield clearly was in pain after he was let go from playing Spider-Man. It is well documented that Garfield (much like Holland) had pictures of himself wearing a Spider-Man suit as a child, which was prior to the Tobey Maguire movies coming out. He just loved Spider-Man so much, and so watching him play Peter Parker was a joy, and he became my favorite version of the character at the time.

It clearly hurt him that he didn’t really have a fair shot, and now that everyone is celebrating his Spider-Man? I feel happy for Andrew Garfield but also annoyed at everyone suddenly jumping on the bandwagon. You weren’t there on Tumblr, reblogging the gifset of Peter lying down with his ass in the air. I was!

Zendaya also talked a bit about the three Spider-Mans working together, saying, “It was so beautiful. [Tobey, Andrew, and Tom] care so deeply about the characters, and what their characters— what their journey had been as Spider-Man. It was so beautiful to see all of you guys connect on that and be able to talk to each other about such a special experience that very few people have been able to don the suit. It was great to see how much you guys all really cared and had each other’s back. It was really sweet.”

Having Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back was great, but it was seeing Garfield enjoying himself that really made the film so special to me, and I’m so happy that Twitter is in love with his Peter finally. Just wish y’all were there back in 2012 and 2014.

