Things We Saw Today: Internet Imagines Twitter in the DC and Marvel Worlds

By Rachel LeishmanOct 29th, 2021, 4:31 pm
 

the gang is all here for avengers: endgame.

When you stop and think about the general population of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the DCEU, they probably are constantly going “this sh*t AGAIN?” And so one brave Twitter user asked an important question: What would Twitter be like if we lived there?

Honestly, probably a lot of people being really confused by the snap or having theories about Diana Prince randomly working at a bunch of different museums for decades. But still, the question led to some pretty hilarious responses about these two superhero universes and the world outside of our favorite heroes.

How do you think Twitter would be if we lived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the DCEU? Personally, I’m here for all the tweets from New Yorkers yelling because their building got attacked again.

