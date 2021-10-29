When you stop and think about the general population of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the DCEU, they probably are constantly going “this sh*t AGAIN?” And so one brave Twitter user asked an important question: What would Twitter be like if we lived there?

Honestly, probably a lot of people being really confused by the snap or having theories about Diana Prince randomly working at a bunch of different museums for decades. But still, the question led to some pretty hilarious responses about these two superhero universes and the world outside of our favorite heroes.

“Girl, not AQUAMAN fine ass saving ME from drowning at Jones beach!” https://t.co/UgAOKEvryz — Bougie Banton 🇯🇲 (@CornmealDumplin) October 29, 2021

When Lex Luthor buys Twitter to put an end to the slander <<<<<< https://t.co/uHGDSDG0SH — Clarkisha (@IWriteAllDay_) October 29, 2021

“Jean Grey came to save me from a burning building and passed out, now I’m carrying her ass out the fire. They couldn’t send Storm?” https://t.co/km4csvGmV3 — Daric C., M.A. (he/him/Él) (@DaricCott) October 29, 2021

“saw black widow running to fight some robots, somebody needs to get that bitch a car!” https://t.co/i170DYelUg — m!m (@cinenymph) October 29, 2021

Sorry I was gone y’all. That bitch Wanda Maximoff brainwashed my whole town, because she was in grief over a computer. Sick of this shit man. https://t.co/gT495q33Tw — Amina⁷ (@AfricanKhaIeesi) October 29, 2021

the hulk just used my fucking car as a trampoline again https://t.co/W25lHx7N6d pic.twitter.com/eM585vnv1d — eden 🧸 (@DrTotoWolff) October 29, 2021

“Guys I might be crazy, but I think Bruce Wayne could be Batman. ” https://t.co/OM4XdH80gI — Vin (@VinVariety) October 29, 2021

How do you think Twitter would be if we lived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the DCEU? Personally, I’m here for all the tweets from New Yorkers yelling because their building got attacked again.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

