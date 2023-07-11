Twitter Is Dying, But At Least They Have Cake

Twitter has been tanking ever since Elon Musk brought it late last year. He soon began firing employees (who keep that shit very much alive and kicking), even making fun of one employee who he’d let go, only to find out that the ex-employee had a disability. As we’ve been saying, that man is evil.

With the launch of Mark Zuckerberg’s new platform, Threads, I assume that Twitter will just keep sinking until it’s fully immersed below sea level. At least Zuckerberg has some sort of compassion to not just randomly say bye-bye to people he needs for his multi-billion platforms to work. Just a thought …

With the rate Musk was firing people, a trend started where users would tweet that they’d lost their job at Twitter and just what essential function they provided.

I was fired from Twitter this morning. I was responsible for the timeline refreshing the second you saw a good tweet — Adam (@adamgreattweet) November 3, 2022

I got laid off from Twitter but it's okay, I was only in charge of setting up accounts that constantly DM random women 'Hey' at odd hours — mean things I say to myself (@meantomyself) October 31, 2022

Now, though, a woman has taken it one step further. She has made herself the meme.

In a tweet yesterday (July 10) she wrote, “When you don’t know how to say goodbye, use cake. #LoveWhereYouWorked”. She also attached pictures of herself with the cake, which features the Twitter logo, as well as that you see on your profile, and “Rate limit exceeded. Please wait a few moments then try again.”

When you don’t know how to say goodbye, use cake.? #LoveWhereYouWorked pic.twitter.com/l0iK83OMYb — Chelsey (@FollowChelsey) July 10, 2023

This was, of course, to poke fun at Musk, who amongst his other little changes, made it so that Twitter will now only show you a certain number of tweets, depending on if you’re verified or not. Quite ridiculous, but we’re glad this girlie is having fun with it.

However, of course, Twitter had to show that it was a cesspit. She later tweeted that she was getting trolled writing, “Getting trolled on my last day at Twitter for my resignation cake is actually poetry.”

Maybe there’s a job for her elsewhere, you know, at a social media app that isn’t going down the drain? Whatever she ends up doing, I hope she is successful. That cake idea shows a lot of potential.

