Since the end-credits scenes of 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, fans knew a sequel would come, eventually. The ground-breaking animation mixed with an emotional storyline and great characters made fans want more. Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) was a relatively new member of the comic book Spider family, but everyone who saw the movie instantly fell in love with him. And Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld). And the wonderful Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson).

With unlimited Spider-folks across an infinite number of universes, the sequel could have so much potential. Finally, only a short four years after the first film’s release, an awe-inspiring full trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse dropped. The trailer posted on the official Spider-Verse Twitter account got huge reactions from fans.

It’s here!

The next Spider-Man movie is coming to theaters June 2023. Watch the new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse now. pic.twitter.com/AMk6H3TpHp — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) December 13, 2022

this movie is gonna improve my mental health astronomically in ways no medication or therapist could ever achieve #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/zGQMKuLmwB — diamond ✿ (@angeIxp) December 13, 2022

I think my favorite bit from the new trailer was that scene where Miles grabs a hot dog, the word "TAKE" shows up for a brief second, and then he throws the vendor some cash with little dollar signs coming out of it



SO GOOD, LOVE THE SMEAR FRAMES #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/Mf9s6vHGqJ — Jack (@amphajack) December 13, 2022

let’s go just take a moment to get into this STELLAR animation sequence #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/cZd8Ll9XLz — Thaddeus C. Anime NYC (@ItsHippyPotter) December 13, 2022

Who’s who in Spider-Zoo?

There is so much going on in that trailer, you have to watch it multiple times. Personally, I was just hoping for my favorite Spider-person Jessica Drew to appear (and she did, pregnant and on a motorcycle just like I like her), but we got so much more. Spideys from animated series and video games, an unmasked Spider-Man 2099, and DAD PETER B. PARKER!!!!!! Spider-Punk may have not been spotted in the trailer but he is a confirmed character for the movie. It is going to be a wild ride.

First look at Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099 unmasked in #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/8jRfzmUBgO — Culture Crave ? (@CultureCrave) December 13, 2022

Yo intentando ver todas las variantes de Spider-Man en #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/KJ5CFeXuOs — Geek Zone ? #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse (@GeekZoneGZ) December 13, 2022

First look at a Jessica Drew variant aka Spider-Woman in #AcrossTheSpiderVerse voiced by Issa Rae! pic.twitter.com/Dl7e8SyCpM — best of spider-woman (@bestofjessdrew) December 13, 2022

PETER B REALLY DID IT! HE’S A FATHER NOW!? #AcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/YgYMugVtfY — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) December 13, 2022

OH MY GOD IT'S ANNA-MAY AND MJ PARKER FROM RENEW YOUR VOWS #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/qluEiiy1bT — liana (@astralmaximoff) December 13, 2022

Two trailers so far and they haven't even touched The Spot yet apart from this shot. I love how the trailers haven't given much away story-wise #AcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/unJfbiw0EN — Spider-Man Shots ? (@SpiderManShots) December 13, 2022

Between the heartfelt speech Miles’s mom gives him to Peter B. Parker being a dad, I am already an emotional mess over this movie. And baby May “MayDay” Parker is going to be in it! How are we going to survive this? The movie premieres on June 2, 2023. I don’t know about you, but I’m already planning my watch party.

(featured image: Sony/Marvel)

