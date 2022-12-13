Twitter Has a LOT of Thoughts About the ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer
I'm crying across all of the Spider-Verse right now.
Since the end-credits scenes of 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, fans knew a sequel would come, eventually. The ground-breaking animation mixed with an emotional storyline and great characters made fans want more. Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) was a relatively new member of the comic book Spider family, but everyone who saw the movie instantly fell in love with him. And Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld). And the wonderful Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson).
With unlimited Spider-folks across an infinite number of universes, the sequel could have so much potential. Finally, only a short four years after the first film’s release, an awe-inspiring full trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse dropped. The trailer posted on the official Spider-Verse Twitter account got huge reactions from fans.
It’s here!
Who’s who in Spider-Zoo?
There is so much going on in that trailer, you have to watch it multiple times. Personally, I was just hoping for my favorite Spider-person Jessica Drew to appear (and she did, pregnant and on a motorcycle just like I like her), but we got so much more. Spideys from animated series and video games, an unmasked Spider-Man 2099, and DAD PETER B. PARKER!!!!!! Spider-Punk may have not been spotted in the trailer but he is a confirmed character for the movie. It is going to be a wild ride.
Between the heartfelt speech Miles’s mom gives him to Peter B. Parker being a dad, I am already an emotional mess over this movie. And baby May “MayDay” Parker is going to be in it! How are we going to survive this? The movie premieres on June 2, 2023. I don’t know about you, but I’m already planning my watch party.
