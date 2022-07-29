Bad Same-Sex Marriage Take Gets Deplaned, Gay Wings Can Still Fly

As someone who has a lifetime subscription to the gay agenda, I’ve seen my fair share of hilarious detractors toward the gay community. “It’s Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve” and, recently, the comical descent into cartoon villainy for Jordan Peterson. Recently, someone on that same level of “you deserve the public ridicule you’re getting” released an illustration of an airplane in an attempt to explain why same-sex marriage, quote, “just won’t fly.” I mean… I’m sure the airlines will still take our money if my “please fly with us for fun in the sun” emails mean anything, but I digress.

Are the straights okay?

i’m crying wtf does this even mean pic.twitter.com/R7RKesdL2P — matt (@mattxiv) July 27, 2022

Matt Bernstein shared the cartoon (which is illustrated by Pat Cross) and it has since reached nearly 500K likes on Twitter. As we can see, marriage is like an airplane, flying steadily on the wings of a man and a woman – the way flight safety intended. Gay marriage, according to Cross, is also like an airplane, only it flies on the wings of a man and a man. This is Cross’ way of saying that gay marriage just won’t fly because you can’t have two gay man wings on the same side. Someone’s gotta be gay on the other side of the plane, duh! Fortunately, Bernstein has an answer.

the most stable union? a bisexual polycule pic.twitter.com/9Nkwsc8koI — matt (@mattxiv) July 27, 2022

That’s right, we bisexuals are gonna save the airline industry! So are folks in poly relationships! The solution is to add more gay!

just gotta add more men pic.twitter.com/ccm7HYy0vN — i am yeed (@5mashed) July 27, 2022

In all seriousness, what really has me howling in laughter is the fact that this is a recent illustration. This feels like something I’d see in an “are gays in your neighborhood, spoooooky scary” pamphlet from decades ago. But nope, this is a recent piece, one from this month even.

nope this is a brand new piece by pat cross, the artist behind other iconic works such as pic.twitter.com/tMUP1Uxt86 — matt (@mattxiv) July 27, 2022

Maybe I shouldn’t ask if the straights are okay, maybe I should ask if Pat Cross is okay.

This myth just got busted

Twitter has, of course, been enjoying ripping this art apart. This particular takedown from PlaneyBoys is especially hilarious. Backed to New Order’s “Blue Monday,” the video demonstrates what would happen if a plane had two wings on the same side (presumably, the wings are male, like in Cross’ art). And wow, wouldn’t you know it, marriage takes flight! Guess you really can get gay married in the friendly skies.

Meanwhile, others have pointed out another way you can look at the transportation marriage discourse of 2022.

At the end of the day, we’ve learned that marriage will take flight regardless of the wings’ gender and sexuality. Keep soaring through the clouds, my fellow gays, no matter what side of the aircraft you lean toward.

(Featured image: Getty Images courtesy of Chan 2545)

