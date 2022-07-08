Jordan Peterson’s Twitter Ban Rant Was Only Good for One Thing: Memes
Following the deadnaming and transphobia on Twitter by Jordan Peterson (a man whose fame comes from doing this same thing) towards actor Elliot Page, Peterson was swiftly suspended on the platform. According to Peterson, he had to delete the Tweet to gain access of his account again. This suspension resulted in a roughly 15-minute video of him believing himself to be valiantly standing his ground. With what he seemed to believe was the energy of Aragorn’s battle speech in Return of the King, but the sound of Kermit the frog (mixed with Frollo and a less effective Colin Robinson) and some absolutely nonsense talking points, it was only a matter of time until people took bits of his cry for help and made it a meme.
The attempt at intellectual and moral vigor resulted in people putting the audio of his rant over video game characters. Often, this was in the form of cartoonish villains that the player was going to defeat.
In addition to a plethora of references to Bethesda games like Elder Scrolls and Fallout, a common thread is making him the losing boss or a rival in a strategy game. This is very fitting considering he thinks of himself as a top-tier military strategist in a manufactured “culture war” when, in fact, he’s the epitome of the “old man yells at cloud” meme from The Simpsons.
For those who can’t or don’t want to create video edits, there are always classic text retweets.
A lawless land
Though the “Up yours you woke moralist, we’ll see who cancels who” is a fave at the moment, other priceless quotes are drawing attention to another funny element of the post: when he curses.
And of course, the video game villains came with this one, too.
While not a straight-up video game reference, I have to include these.
This video wasn’t on Twitter, but kept getting linked and referenced, so I guess his video got him around his ban after all? I’m not entirely sure this is the victory he imagined, though.
(via Twitter, featured image: DisneyPlus)
