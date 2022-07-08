Jordan Peterson’s Twitter Ban Rant Was Only Good for One Thing: Memes

Following the deadnaming and transphobia on Twitter by Jordan Peterson (a man whose fame comes from doing this same thing) towards actor Elliot Page, Peterson was swiftly suspended on the platform. According to Peterson, he had to delete the Tweet to gain access of his account again. This suspension resulted in a roughly 15-minute video of him believing himself to be valiantly standing his ground. With what he seemed to believe was the energy of Aragorn’s battle speech in Return of the King, but the sound of Kermit the frog (mixed with Frollo and a less effective Colin Robinson) and some absolutely nonsense talking points, it was only a matter of time until people took bits of his cry for help and made it a meme.

The attempt at intellectual and moral vigor resulted in people putting the audio of his rant over video game characters. Often, this was in the form of cartoonish villains that the player was going to defeat.

I hope this hasn't been done yet lmao https://t.co/DIFxquXpD1 pic.twitter.com/0lIwefHFJ7 — Penny (soft girl summer arc)✨ (@holl_horse) July 7, 2022

Hope this hasn't been done yet. pic.twitter.com/Rhvy824g9y — WhimsicalVR 🇺🇦 (@WhimsicalVR) July 7, 2022

He's really sounding like a cheap 90's villain. https://t.co/SbL68QeJZQ pic.twitter.com/rqp9PWyvmC — drox, more goofs edition (@droxpopuli) July 7, 2022

far cry antagonists when they call you over the radio for exposition https://t.co/kNYKKaR2Ts pic.twitter.com/xIFtau0u5o — mako/agent (@makochthonic) July 6, 2022

In addition to a plethora of references to Bethesda games like Elder Scrolls and Fallout, a common thread is making him the losing boss or a rival in a strategy game. This is very fitting considering he thinks of himself as a top-tier military strategist in a manufactured “culture war” when, in fact, he’s the epitome of the “old man yells at cloud” meme from The Simpsons.

lmao https://t.co/kRnuc7YHcD pic.twitter.com/hKuJPvC15U — my dream is to become the utah teapot 🫖 (@SkyeSharkie) July 6, 2022

I turned Jordan Peterson into an Ace Combat final boss https://t.co/Rfl6GMm7zD pic.twitter.com/DwBON9TF7H — SyndieKat 🛩️ (Prepping For Otakon Arc) (@SyndieKat) July 7, 2022

For those who can’t or don’t want to create video edits, there are always classic text retweets.

Batman villains when you die in an Arkham game https://t.co/tTF2DKhPCJ — All-Black the Negrosword (@TheDouggernaut) July 6, 2022

This is like when a Borderlands villain calls you to taunt you https://t.co/ncNJ6fXY8e — 🔞AcidSticky COMMISSIONS CLOSED (@AcidSticky) July 6, 2022

This sounds like something a New Vegas villain would say https://t.co/K8uphTIgOM — Arnahunas 💙💛🐝 (@arnahunas) July 7, 2022

When you denounce an AI in civilization https://t.co/U8MIVSvDLd — The Reynspace (@seethereyn) July 8, 2022

A lawless land

Though the “Up yours you woke moralist, we’ll see who cancels who” is a fave at the moment, other priceless quotes are drawing attention to another funny element of the post: when he curses.

Everyone keeps talking about the "up yours" Jordan Peterson clip and neglecting an even FUNNIER part of that video pic.twitter.com/XDr3JonWrQ — Kyria 🧟‍♀️💚 | Zombie VTuber! (@KyriaThanatos) July 7, 2022

And of course, the video game villains came with this one, too.

This was just too perfect for Monsoon from MGR https://t.co/KE77YIevFD pic.twitter.com/ca3fqnpWyI — Felicia Tepes 🐑 ENVtuber 🔞 (@SheepishVampire) July 8, 2022

why does he talk like a fucked up elder scrolls character? https://t.co/iBrKOOnEo7 — PumpkinⓋ🦞🌊 (@destructobitch) July 8, 2022

While not a straight-up video game reference, I have to include these.

This video wasn’t on Twitter, but kept getting linked and referenced, so I guess his video got him around his ban after all? I’m not entirely sure this is the victory he imagined, though.

