Twitter Agrees: ‘House of the Dragon’s Alicent Hightower Is a Karen

We’re more than halfway through the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon, the network’s highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones. And so far, the series is delivering on everything we’ve come to expect from a George R.R. Martin property. Incest? Check. Courtly intrigue? Double check. Dragons? A shit-ton of them. And the series also has no shortage of morally dubious villains, from creepy uncle Daemon (Matt Smith) to scheming fratricidal gossip Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) to snotty princeling Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney). But the character that continues to bother many viewers the most is judgmental queen Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey/Olivia Cooke).

Alicent begins her journey as best friend to Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock/Emma D-Arcy), the heir to the throne. But once the queen dies in childbirth, Alicent is steered by her ambitious father Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) to “comfort” the king and worm her way into his bed. It’s yet another example of Westerosi parents manipulating their daughters into unhealthy marriages, and we cringed when Alicent married the much older King Viserys (Paddy Considine). It’s easy to sympathize with Alicent’s plight: after all, she didn’t have much of a choice in the matter, losing both her choice of husband and her best friend in one well-orchestrated swoop.

But fans began to turn on Alicent when she expressed hypocritical dismay at Rhaenyra’s rumored seduction by Daemon, and later at her actual seduction of Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). Even though Alicent is the queen of Westeros, she lacks the sexual agency and freedom that Rhaenyra does. And as Alicent begins having children, she becomes keenly aware that her offspring will be in direct competition with Rhaenyra to ascend the throne. In the ten year time jump between episodes 5 and 6, we see that the former friendship between the two has deteriorated, to the point where Alicent demands to see Rhaenyra’s newborn son the moment he is born. Rhaenyra indulges her, dragging her still bleeding self through the castle, only to be met with snide remarks about how her children don’t look like their father.

Alicent has not only been trashing Rhaenyra for having children with someone other than her husband, but she angles to use the kids parentage to disqualify her from the throne. Alicent has also taken to complaining to Criston Cole, Westeros’s first incel, who has harbored a toxic grudge against Rhaenyra since she rejected him. She’s also taken up company with Lord Larys, who passes along toxic gossip and murders in her name (despite her protesting that she didn’t want said murders). Alicent even rejects a marriage proposal between her daughter and Rhaenyra’s son, the princess’s latest attempt at an olive branch to her estranged friend. Alicent remains crystal clear: she sees Rhaenyra as a threat, and she remains jealous of Rhaenyra. So much for female friendship in Westeros.

Many took to social media to call out Alicent for her blatant, hypocritical Karen-ness, and just for being the worst. Let’s take a look:

Alicent is the girl who got married and had kids straight out of high school and is secretly jealous of all her friends having fun in college so now she post passive aggressive Facebook posts about how being a wife and mom is THE life. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #DemDragons — Atl Polo (@hessowellspoken) September 19, 2022

Alicent really out there moral policing Rhaenyra as if she didn't just try to seduce the king immediately after his wife died #HouseOfTheDragon — Shannon Fernandes | Psychology (@dionysyofficial) September 27, 2022

What not getting a hoe phase does to a person #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/ZlEeUeTIG4 — Sanguinet…SHUT THE FUCK UP (@kwabena_2k) September 26, 2022

alicent literally told aegon he can bully aemond but only in private so everyone could believe they are a perfect family, peak karen behavior — 🥀 lina | it wasn’t in fb (@rhaegarlya) September 26, 2022

I understand why Alicent is so bitter towards Rhaenyra. Girl got to fuck Daemon(almost), Ser Criston Cole and Ser harwin while all she got was Viserys.#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/Dmqyac9iQX — shanoe (@messiiid10ss) September 26, 2022

the feminism leaving my body every time alicent speaks #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/dHKV5jFp5e — mel 🍷 (@idrewlv) September 26, 2022

me every time alicent is on screen #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/hdP9eFRqPe — payton 🍄 (@smileyrielly44) September 26, 2022

alicent hightower after fucking up rhaenyra's entire life pic.twitter.com/nCZ1I2MLM8 — Lizzie Logan (@lizzzzzielogan) September 27, 2022

She's a fuckin dweeb. Remember in elementary school when the teacher would leave the room and picked your friend to write names of whoever talked while they were gone. So you thought you were good to talk bc that was your friend but then your friend snitched on you? Thats Alicent https://t.co/ZmotV5nLNx — ✨🦦America Is Musty🦦✨ (@DragonflyJonez) September 27, 2022

No wonder Alicent hates Rhaenyra 😂 #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/ynkR7teFHR — House of the Dragon (@houseofdragontv) September 26, 2022

I don’t I understand why Alicent is so mad at Rhaenyra. You fucked her dad! #HouseOfTheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/9II4lDhzew — charlie (@khaleesicharli) September 26, 2022

Rhaenyra: “My sweet sister Helaena,” “We should wed our children,” “Aemond can have one of Syrax’s eggs,”



Alicent: That WHORE will KILL ALL of my CHILDREN! We must STOP her NOW before she puts my children to the SWORD. She will NEVER backdown. pic.twitter.com/d81mB5LMut — hypaerys (@actuallyhypatia) September 26, 2022

people saying internalized misogyny as if that excuses alicent from humiliating a woman who is lactating in front of a council of all men after she proposed to make peace w alicent… https://t.co/BqrctQud27 — k☁️ (@jisoonyra) September 27, 2022

(featured image: Ollie Upton/HBO)

