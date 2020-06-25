Things We Saw Today: Twitch Being Sued Because Their Female Streamers Are Too Sexy

A Twitch viewer has sued the streaming service, seeking $25 million in damages, accusing the site of exposing him to “overly suggestive and sexual content from various female streamers,” according to the Daily Dot.

Why is this such a trying thing for Mr. Estavillo? Well, he lists several medical conditions he allegedly suffers from: OCD, sex addiction, and Crohn’s disease to name a few. These conditions require Estavillo, according to court documents, to rely “on the internet for all his entertainment purposes.”

Which brings us to the temptations of Twitch. Estavillo claims that Twitch, and its female partners, are making his conditions worse:

“Twitch has extremely exacerbated his condition by displaying many sexually suggestive women streamers through Twitch’s twisted programming net code,” part of the complaint reads. “Making it nearly impossible for the plaintiff to use Twitch without being exposed to such sexual content.”

As The Daily Dot hilariously points out: Estavillo currently follows 786 female streamers and 0 male streamers. Maybe you need to switch up that following list, sir. Estavillo, has also previously sued Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, and Blizzard. In a statement to the Daily Dot, Twitch said, “These claims are frivolous and have absolutely no merit.”

For once, feminists, we’re without blame in this discourse.

(via The Daily Dot, image: Bandai Namco)

The Earpers who have been waiting for ages for some new content will now get to check out a sneak peek at the long-awaited season four. (via EW)

Elizabeth Banks is about to take some students on some very interesting school trips as Ms. Frizzle in Universal’s The Magic School Bus. (via Variety)

You are an essential part of a perfect social body. Brave New World streaming July 15 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/3rl67dBwqA — Peacock (@peacockTV) June 25, 2020

The Television Critics Association’s whiteness has come under fire. (via Variety)

You can all rest easier now. Gone With the Wind is back, this time with a little history lesson video intro. (via CNN)

NASA is renaming its headquarters after Mary W. Jackson, the agency’s first African American female engineer who helped inspire the story behind the book and film “Hidden Figures.” https://t.co/Ep549Wc0eO — CNN (@CNN) June 25, 2020

