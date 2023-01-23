Seriously? M&M’s Caves to Tucker Carlson’s Nonsense, Does Away With All Spokescandies

So I guess Tucker Carlson got what he wanted? After throwing a fit because two pieces of candy held hands, Tuckums went on a rant that has seemingly resulted in M&M’s doing something about the ridiculous, Fox News-stoked outrage about their spokescandy changes. The candy that has always (throughout most my life) been the small candy’s representatives. They bring us into the movies, they’ve seen Santa, and they have tried to stay uneaten through all these years. And that may be changing because of Fox News.

Instead of just … not caving to Tucker Carlson and his absurd manufactured controversy over candy mascots, it seems that the company has decided to step back from the “spokescandies” as we know them. “America, let’s talk,” the company’s statement, posted on Twitter, begins. “In the last year, we’ve made some changes to our beloved spokescandies. We weren’t sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn’t think it would break the internet. But now we get it – even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing. Which was the last thing M&M’s wanted since we’re all about bringing people together.”

They are, of course, referring to Carlson going off because two M&M’s held hands, but I guess appeasing Fox News is more important that standing your ground? “Therefore, we have decided to take an indefinite pause from the spokescandies. In their place, we are proud to introduce a spokesperson American can agree on: The beloved Maya Rudolph. We are confident Ms. Rudolph will champion the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong.”

So basically, the M&M’s we’ve come to know and love are gone just like that, simply because Carlson could not handle candy being in love with each other. Is this because he had a crush on the green M&M and didn’t like that she had a girlfriend instead of dating him?

Could this be a bit?

Some on Twitter think that this could be connected to the upcoming Super Bowl, famous for commercials and no stranger to an M&M advertisement, which would be in the same vein as others before them (like the Baby Nut debacle).

This is a work for sure. There’s gonna be a Super Bowl ad where we see all the M&Ms out of work and desperate to be rehired and/or protesting their firing. This is a Planters Baby Nut situation. https://t.co/R2Sudymrx4 — austin walker (@austin_walker) January 23, 2023

It would be a hilarious thing. Let Fox News think they’ve won and get rid of the M&M’s for a few weeks, only to bring them back just to make them mad. Bonus points if the green M&M and brown M&M make out. Go even further! Cast them with famous voices and have them all fall in love with each other. Let Scarlett Johansson finally be the green M&M.

That is, if some kind of marketing ploy is what the company is doing. They could very well just be caving to the whims of Republican pundits. Regardless, right now, we don’t know. It could be a move to bring them back and more in love with each other just to make Tucker Carlson angry, because canceling something that has made millions happy for years all because Carlson is throwing a hissy fit is not fair to everyone else. Fox News is not the only people who buy M&M’s!

