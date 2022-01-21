In the ongoing saga of, “This is not what we meant when we said we wanted companies to be more inclusive,” Mars, Incorporated, the folks behind M&Ms, is giving their candy-coated mascots a makeover in a push to be more inclusive.

Since the mascots are, you know, candy, there isn’t much that can be done to show the company’s, quote, “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong and society is inclusive.” The solution? Alter their mannerisms and, um, their… shoes?

Did my shoes really break the internet? pic.twitter.com/ZaisgZ9QYZ — M&M’S (@mmschocolate) January 20, 2022

I am quietly applauding Judy Kurtz from The Hill right now who managed to write this story and put it out into the world.

What’s this about changing their shoes?

According to Kurtz, the company decided to give the candy mascots a “fresh, new look” to increase the, quoting Mars again here, “sense of belonging for 10 million people around the world by 2025.”

Now if you’re like me, you probably look at the color-coded representatives of what will soon be crunched between your teeth as, well, that, but they also make you laugh, on occasion, with ads where they mingle with people who just want to eat them. Maybe they’re having drinks and making snide comments about each other, or they’re reminding you to shut your phone off before a movie starts in the theater.

But have you ever sat back and asked yourself if Red and the gang were properly representing you?

You haven’t?

Yeah, me either.

No one in all of human history has ever looked at a fucking M&M and said “I don’t feel represented.” pic.twitter.com/mH4OxQaso6 — JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) January 20, 2022

That’s not stopping Mars from rolling out this sneaker agenda for the Green M&M.

The green M&M, previously seen in ads posing seductively and strutting her stuff in white go-go boots, will now sport a pair of sneakers. A description for the green candy on the M&M’s website says she enjoys “being a hypewoman for my friends.” “I think we all win when we see more women in leading roles, so I’m happy to take on the part of supportive friend when they succeed,” the green M&M said on the promotional site. Another character, the brown M&M, described her motto as, “Not bossy. Just the boss.”

I would like to add that the website also has Green’s motto as, “I’m too busy shining to throw shade.”

You might remember Green for being a bit of a snooty patootie, but she’s done with that (must be the power of the sneakers). Gone is the sassy queen who took control of the room, instead replaced with, well, I’ll let Alexandra Larkin over at CBS News explain.

The green M&M will also be “better represented to reflect confidence and empowerment, as a strong female, and known for much more than her boots.” The green M&M and the brown M&M will have a more friendly relationship, showcasing a “force supporting women.” The two characters’ dynamic will have them “together throwing shine and not shade,” the company said.

I know what you’re wondering. Is Brown getting rid of her heels?! She isn’t! But they will be lowered to a more professional heel height, according to Larkin.

As for the rest of the M&Ms, well…

The orange M&M, who has an anxious personality, will “embrace his true self, worries and all.” But the orange M&M’s shoe laces will now be tied to represent his cautious nature. According to Mars, the orange M&M is “one of the most relatable characters with Gen-Z,” which is the “most anxious generation.” The red M&M, who has shown bully tendencies in the past, will be more kind to his co-characters. Mars will also include imagery of M&Ms of all shapes and sizes, moving away from only one body size, and it will remove the prefixes from the characters’ names in order to focus on “their personalities, rather than their gender.”

Seeing an orange M&M with tied shoelaces has cured my anxiety, thanks, Mars.

And isn’t the point of their body shapes to represent what they look like in the packaging?

You know what, Bri, this is one of those times where you just quietly stare at the quote, give it an “Ok.jpg,” and move on.

What’s this about slut-shaming?

While all of the characters are getting some kind of makeover that will, surely, put an end to all of the inclusivity issues in the world, it was Green’s change that got the most attention online. The implication of making a major difference in female empowerment by changing a fictional candy character’s shoes was a lot, especially since the change is backed with quotes from Mars about how much of a “hypewoman” she is now.

Like.

What do her boots have to do with her wanting women to win?

Out of all the reactions to the change, there’s one that is such top-tier journalism that I feel like I should send the writer a bag of M&Ms.

The gasp that FLEW, like a bird, out of my mouth when I saw @elisabethgp had kept this headline…..truly Santa could not have brought a better gift https://t.co/1yJx7PPY7e — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) January 20, 2022

Rolling Stone’s EJ Dickson writes, “In brands’ fervent quest to capture youth audiences and capture the woke zeitgeist, they may be going just a little bit too far. Case in point: the slut-shaming of the green M&M.”

The article breaks down the ridiculousness of the shoe change in the most wonderful way, because why not embrace pure silliness in response to such a silly campaign? This push for inclusivity feels woefully misguided, as is the case when some brands decide that now is the time to try and get them woke points.

Today on Fresh Air: The green M&M, newly liberated from her white boots, lets loose. She talks social reproduction theory, how patriarchy and capitalism violently reinforce each other, and what a sexy lady M&M says about gender as a construct. Stay with us. — Danielle Kurtzleben (@titonka) January 20, 2022

What in the world is changing the shoes of anthropomorphic candy bits going to accomplish? Furthermore, if you really wanna get into it (as Dickson has), why can’t Green have positive qualities while keeping her bad bitch boots?

The green M&M has spent decades building her brand as a horny, sexy bitch, and for what? For her creators to give her Larry David footwear in the name of feminism? For Mars Wrigley to give themselves pats on the back and big fat fucking raises at the next corporate retreat in Palo Alto? Guess what: the green M&M is a feminist, and she’s a dirty slut. We are real, and we exist, and we refuse to tolerate this disgusting attempt at erasure.

Thank you for making our voices heard, EJ Dickson.

Green M&M was the baddest out the bunch & y’all got her in McDonald’s work shoes.… BRING BACK HER CHANEL 9 BOOTS https://t.co/cWFSqNlXDB — Drebae (@Drebae_) January 21, 2022

Instead of making the Green M&M less sexy, they should’ve made them ALL sluttier https://t.co/uumaGRZ28E — Neil Bad Bitch Harris (@bigfatmoosepssy) January 20, 2022

I will not be silent about what they’ve done to the green M&M — JP (@jpbrammer) January 20, 2022

Pour one out for slutty green M&M we’ll miss u ho https://t.co/hiO9tjGYU6 — Merry Kish (@MerryKish) January 21, 2022

Also, I’m contractually obligated to include this bit of M&Ms lore.

Happy Friday, everyone.

