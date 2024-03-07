Expect More Isekai’d People in ‘Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy’ Season 2 Episode 10

Will Makoto try to find his way home in the second season of Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy? The chances are slim, but he expressed that his heart has grown fonder of his world. Tomoe is concerned about the decision Makoto will make, but that’s up for him to decide.

Meanwhile, the powerful guy who Lime Latte came across in the eighth episode is none other than Luto. Also known as the Dragon of Myriad Colors. He’s the most powerful dragon of them all. The bigger plot twist is that he was also transported into Elysion from another world, but he doesn’t seem to be immune from liking Makoto.

Just how many more isekai’d people will we meet in this world? Episode 10 of Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season two will be released on March 11, 2024. There are still many mysteries to uncover and a long journey ahead for Makoto himself.

It’s still unknown who’s conducting the hybrid and human experiments underground. We were almost sure it was Luto himself in the previous episode, but he’s an elder dragon with bigger fish to fry. Not only is the person doing this a mystery, but the reasons why these experiments are being done are unknown.

Lime was able to escape the dungeon with Eva Aensland, who has a secret to tell. She isn’t just a humble librarian, and she intends to take back the territory of the Aensland family in Kaleneon. Her subplot is ironically among the more normal ones, considering a lot of people come from another world or are absurdly powerful. Nobility going on a redemption route seems to be the most normal thing we’ve seen in a while.

(featured image: Crunchyroll)

