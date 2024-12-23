BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets Elon Musk as he arrives to attend a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. SpaceX’s billionaire owner, Elon Musk, a Trump confidante, has been tapped to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency alongside former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Category:
Politics

‘Trump would HATE it if this photo went viral’: An AI image of Trump and Elon Musk is setting the internet ablaze

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|

Published: Dec 23, 2024 01:05 pm

Anytime someone says that Donald Trump would hate if somethings goes viral, his fanbase almost always makes sure it does. You have to love their dedication to missing the point. It’s even better when the Left helps out.

Recommended Videos

A new image of Trump and Elon Musk has gone viral in the best of ways. The image shows Elon Musk as a king of sorts, sitting in his throne with Trump kneeling before him. It is, of course, an AI image because that’s what we’re killing the planet by doing. But the image does show a submissive Trump and you know, they’re right. He’d hate to look like he’s kneeling.

A Trump Lie’s commentary account posted the image with the following caption: “Reports are growing that Trump is irate over people seeing Elon Musk as the real president.” They then went on to say that the President elect would hate if the image went viral. Democratic representative JAsmine Crockett from Texas decided to help out with the cause.

Crockett posted the image herself on X and wrote “Well…today the House Republicans will decide who their master is…you can’t serve two!” She went on to ask if the people elected those in charge or if you could just pick power, like Musk has done and even said that Trump has “made his decision.”

Trump’s relationship with Musk is surprising. Especially since Trump has constantly given off a lone wolf vibe and he has Musk everywhere with him. To be fair, I don’t think Trump has a say in it. Elon Musk seems to just be around him all day, every day. But it is hilarious that everyone is poking fun at their relationship.

Personally, I do not think that Trump and Musk are going to stay friends for long. This isn’t a friendship meant for the stars. And I hope this image breaks them.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
Assistant Editor
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her current obsession is Glen Powell's dog, Brisket. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.
twitter youtube Link to www.themarysue.com