‘Trump would HATE it if this photo went viral’: An AI image of Trump and Elon Musk is setting the internet ablaze

Anytime someone says that Donald Trump would hate if somethings goes viral, his fanbase almost always makes sure it does. You have to love their dedication to missing the point. It’s even better when the Left helps out.

Recommended Videos

A new image of Trump and Elon Musk has gone viral in the best of ways. The image shows Elon Musk as a king of sorts, sitting in his throne with Trump kneeling before him. It is, of course, an AI image because that’s what we’re killing the planet by doing. But the image does show a submissive Trump and you know, they’re right. He’d hate to look like he’s kneeling.

A Trump Lie’s commentary account posted the image with the following caption: “Reports are growing that Trump is irate over people seeing Elon Musk as the real president.” They then went on to say that the President elect would hate if the image went viral. Democratic representative JAsmine Crockett from Texas decided to help out with the cause.

Crockett posted the image herself on X and wrote “Well…today the House Republicans will decide who their master is…you can’t serve two!” She went on to ask if the people elected those in charge or if you could just pick power, like Musk has done and even said that Trump has “made his decision.”

Well… today the House Republicans will decide who their master is… you can’t serve two!



Is it the South African Oligarch or the people that elected us?



Time is ticking! Trump has made his decision… pic.twitter.com/j8btknbB38 — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) December 20, 2024

Trump’s relationship with Musk is surprising. Especially since Trump has constantly given off a lone wolf vibe and he has Musk everywhere with him. To be fair, I don’t think Trump has a say in it. Elon Musk seems to just be around him all day, every day. But it is hilarious that everyone is poking fun at their relationship.

Personally, I do not think that Trump and Musk are going to stay friends for long. This isn’t a friendship meant for the stars. And I hope this image breaks them.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy