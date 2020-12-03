Trump “Voter Fraud” Witness Melissa Carone Is an SNL Character Come to Life

If you’re wondering why both Cecily Strong and Kate McKinnon are currently trending on Twitter, you can thank Melissa Carone. A contract worker for voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems, Carone appeared before the Michigan House Oversight Committee with Rudy Giuliani to make the case for alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election. Of course, like the rest of Giuliani’s cases, there is zero proof, and multiple state recounts and audits across the country have shown that this was one of the safest elections in recent years.

But of course, facts and logic and sportsmanship have never mattered to the Trump administration, and the president has spent every day since the election fuming about this imagined voter fraud. And he’s been backed by America’s most embarrassing legal team, lead by former mayor/current melting candle Rudy Giuliani.

Still not convinced this isn’t a SNL character. (A judge previously declared this Trump supporter /freelance contract IT worker’s testimony “simply not credible.”) pic.twitter.com/ptsN665A0T — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 1, 2020

Carone is only the latest “witness” to come tumbling out of the Trump legal defense clown car, but she has already made quite an impression. With her blonde hair piled on top of her head, and rambling, seemingly drunk delivery, the petulant Carone has gone viral. Many have compared her cadence and behavior to Cecily Strong’s character “The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation with at a Party,” while others have compared her to former SNL star and current conservative talking head Victoria Jackson.

Many have also suggested that fellow Saturday Night Live cast members Kate McKinnon, Heidi Gardner, or Chloe Fineman take a crack at a Carone impression.

at this point the only question is whether she’s going to be played by Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong or Chloe Fineman https://t.co/nydZuPl6H6 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) December 3, 2020

This is absolutely Cecily Strong’s Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With At a Party https://t.co/TqUqthcX5M — Christopher Bonanos (@heybonanos) December 3, 2020

You guys. This isn’t a Cecily Strong character. This really happened. It’s real life. This is who Trump is sending in to do legal battle. 🤣 I can’t stop watching. pic.twitter.com/no3qF0bEyR — pragmatic progressive ⚖️💛🐝 (@pragressive7) December 3, 2020

Absolutely LIVING for the fact that Cecily Strong is trending because of that drunk Michigan lady in court for Trump pic.twitter.com/YlBQfHpAIo — Abby Wise (@abbswise) December 3, 2020

Decided to mix in clips of the SNL “Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started A Conversation With at a Party” character. It’s uncanny. https://t.co/A4pNFzaQZ1 pic.twitter.com/Al3s9JHfWb — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 3, 2020

Obviously, Kate McKinnon would be amazing, but since she’s already playing Giuliani, my money is on Strong or gifted impressionist Fineman. And with SNL returning this weekend, I honestly don’t see how this woman isn’t the subject of the cold open.

i just realised Kate McKinnon cannot play both Rudy Guiliani and this woman and now i’m sad https://t.co/Imi0DRMQk1 — Elizabeth May (is away and writing) (@_ElizabethMay) December 3, 2020

I guess after unsuccessfully releasing the Kraken, Trump’s team is now releasing the Karen. Good luck, Michigan!

