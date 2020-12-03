comScore

Trump “Voter Fraud” Witness Melissa Carone Is an SNL Character Come to Life

The girl you shouldn't have started a conversation with at a bogus election fraud hearing.

By Chelsea SteinerDec 3rd, 2020, 12:43 pm

If you’re wondering why both Cecily Strong and Kate McKinnon are currently trending on Twitter, you can thank Melissa Carone. A contract worker for voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems, Carone appeared before the Michigan House Oversight Committee with Rudy Giuliani to make the case for alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election. Of course, like the rest of Giuliani’s cases, there is zero proof, and multiple state recounts and audits across the country have shown that this was one of the safest elections in recent years.

But of course, facts and logic and sportsmanship have never mattered to the Trump administration, and the president has spent every day since the election fuming about this imagined voter fraud. And he’s been backed by America’s most embarrassing legal team, lead by former mayor/current melting candle Rudy Giuliani.

Carone is only the latest “witness” to come tumbling out of the Trump legal defense clown car, but she has already made quite an impression. With her blonde hair piled on top of her head, and rambling, seemingly drunk delivery, the petulant Carone has gone viral. Many have compared her cadence and behavior to Cecily Strong’s character “The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation with at a Party,” while others have compared her to former SNL star and current conservative talking head Victoria Jackson.

Many have also suggested that fellow Saturday Night Live cast members Kate McKinnon, Heidi Gardner, or Chloe Fineman take a crack at a Carone impression.

Obviously, Kate McKinnon would be amazing, but since she’s already playing Giuliani, my money is on Strong or gifted impressionist Fineman. And with SNL returning this weekend, I honestly don’t see how this woman isn’t the subject of the cold open.

I guess after unsuccessfully releasing the Kraken, Trump’s team is now releasing the Karen. Good luck, Michigan!

(featured image: screencap/The Sun)

