‘Trump-proof’: Trump’s conservative agenda may not impact California after all

Trump spent the majority of his first administration on an anti-California kick, and once blocked wildfire aid from the suffering state until he was reminded that people there voted for him. In response to his hostile policies, California sued him an average of once every twelve days. Now California intends to gird its legal loins before the Big Orange even takes office, “Trump-proofing” the state once and for all.

“We’re not going to be caught flat-footed,” said the state Governor Gavin Newsom about the incoming Trump administration. Newsom called for lawmakers across his state to convene in a special session to protect California’s liberal polices from Trump’s meddling. How are they gonna do it? With a $25 million check. Democratic Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel introduced legislation for the state to put aside $25 million in legal fees for the numerous anti-Trump lawsuits that are likely to be unleashed by the state during Trump’s second term. These lawsuits be the ammunition in a sweeping battle against Trump’s policies surrounding everything from abortion access to environmental regulations to immigration. “We are positioned, if necessary, to be the tip of the spear of the resistance and to push back against any unlawful or unconstitutional actions by the Trump administration,” said Gabriel.

According to California Attorney General Rob Ponta, lawyers across the state are similarly positioned to fight.”We’re prepared, in detail, with a litigation strategy,” he said in a statement. ” We have thought in detail about where and when we sue and on what grounds. And we’re working with our partners across the state.” In preparation for the special session and ensuring legal war, state officials are swearing in an army of over two dozen new members to California’s legislative branch. These legislators will help fast-track the passage of numerous “Trump-proofing” laws, which Newsom said will help “protect California values” across the state.

Newsom has allies in powerful places. California Senator Anthony Padilla declared that he’s prepared to fight Trump’s “mass deportation” plans tooth and nail, and the city council of Los Angeles has passed a measure declaring itself to be a “sanctuary city” for migrants. Newsom and his team are also to discuss plans for making California an abortion sanctuary in light of the Supreme Court’s decision concerning Roe v. Wade, as well as continue legal battles against Trump concerning environmental issues in the state.

Trump is not happy about the battle to ensue, and threw a Truth Social tantrum calling Gavin Newsom “Newscum” and saying that the governor is “using the term ‘Trump-Proof’ as a way of stopping all of the GREAT things that can be done to ‘Make California Great Again.” Hate to break it to you Don, but I don’t think California wants your help.

Republican lawmakers across the state issued similar criticism. “Gavin Newsom’s actions are tone-deaf to the concerns of Californians who disapprove of the direction of our state and country,” said GOP Rep. Vince Fong, who represents the state’s farm belt. Fong appears to be blissfully unaware that when it comes to agriculture, immigrants make up the backbone of the industry, and a mass deportation of migrants could spell economic disaster for the very people whose interests he claims to represent.

California has victories in court against the Trump administration before. The state has been awarded tens of millions of dollars in legal victories concerning immigration policy, and was also able to successfully sue the federal government for including a citizenship question into its 2020 census. With a dedicated legislative and legal team behind him, Gavin Newsom is likely to see more in-court wins on the horizon.

