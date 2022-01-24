Lol Trump Fans Hate on Tom Hanks Like Anyone’s Siding With THEM in That Scenario

Tom Hanks was trending on Twitter this morning, which is always a bit scary given how 2022 has been shaping up, but the Forrest Gump star was just being yelled at by fans of former president Donald Trump because he appears in a video talking about the first year of the Biden/Harris administration. We all have opinions on how things are right now, but those opinions do not extend to Republicans/Trump supporters. They don’t get to have a say in this.

The video is relatively harmless, just Hanks explaining that America is working to get better and that we’re stronger today than we were last year at this time, which—yeah, that’s true. Many of us have been vaccinated, the economy is working its way back after what happened in 2020 and beyond, and the video is making it clear that there is still a ways to go after a year. So, relatively harmless. It just has Tom Hanks in it.

Even in our toughest times, America always gets back up and builds a better future. We are stronger today than we were a year ago. Watch our new video featuring @tomhanks and extraordinary Americans to celebrate one year of the Biden-Harris Administration. pic.twitter.com/T9bFeGUUcl — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 20, 2022

That has now spawned a lot of Republicans/Trump fans using it to share their hatred of the “Hollywood elite” as if the man they’re supporting didn’t make a name for himself through his TV show.

This is where we are

Yes, Hollywood likes to pick their battles, and it is clearly a pull for the Biden administration to have some “clout” by using Tom Hanks, but the fact that Trump fans are yelling about it and trying to turn it into some big thing against Hanks is laughable. They’re the group of people supporting a failed reality star who has supporters like James Woods and Jon Voight, who thinks that the ghost of Abraham Lincoln is guiding Trump’s decisions.

Trump fan’s angry Tom Hanks tweets are a lot of this:

BREAKING NEWS: Ignore empty grocery shelves, high inflation, out of control prices of goods, supply chain woes, an imminent war over Ukraine, out of control border, & countless other disasters. TOM HANKS says things are great, and that’s all the evidence Emily needs. 🙄😂 https://t.co/AHi87b1WfG — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) January 24, 2022

You know he’s in trouble when he’s rolling out Tom Hanks https://t.co/oLboWUkpBf — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 20, 2022

Tom Hanks?? 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Don’t they realize we stopped giving a shit about Hollywood long ago. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 20, 2022

So they’re just spending their energy and time angry because Tom Hanks showed up in a video for Biden. Okay. Good for you guys, I guess!

Anyway.

They can keep Jon Voight and Scott Baio and Dennis Quaid and James Whatshisname. We’ll keep Tom Hanks and George Clooney and Mark Ruffalo and Leonardo DiCaprio. — Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) January 21, 2022

When Tom Hanks is your enemy, you may want to consider which side you’re fighting for. — Danny Lockoutt (@SonRanto) January 23, 2022

(image: Sony Pictures)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]