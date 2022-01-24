Skip to main content

Lol Trump Fans Hate on Tom Hanks Like Anyone’s Siding With THEM in That Scenario

Maybe take a moment to self-reflect if your enemy is Tom Hanks.

By Rachel Leishman Jan 24th, 2022, 3:15 pm
 

Tom Hanks was trending on Twitter this morning, which is always a bit scary given how 2022 has been shaping up, but the Forrest Gump star was just being yelled at by fans of former president Donald Trump because he appears in a video talking about the first year of the Biden/Harris administration. We all have opinions on how things are right now, but those opinions do not extend to Republicans/Trump supporters. They don’t get to have a say in this.

The video is relatively harmless, just Hanks explaining that America is working to get better and that we’re stronger today than we were last year at this time, which—yeah, that’s true. Many of us have been vaccinated, the economy is working its way back after what happened in 2020 and beyond, and the video is making it clear that there is still a ways to go after a year. So, relatively harmless. It just has Tom Hanks in it.

That has now spawned a lot of Republicans/Trump fans using it to share their hatred of the “Hollywood elite” as if the man they’re supporting didn’t make a name for himself through his TV show.

This is where we are

Yes, Hollywood likes to pick their battles, and it is clearly a pull for the Biden administration to have some “clout” by using Tom Hanks, but the fact that Trump fans are yelling about it and trying to turn it into some big thing against Hanks is laughable. They’re the group of people supporting a failed reality star who has supporters like James Woods and Jon Voight, who thinks that the ghost of Abraham Lincoln is guiding Trump’s decisions.

Trump fan’s angry Tom Hanks tweets are a lot of this:

So they’re just spending their energy and time angry because Tom Hanks showed up in a video for Biden. Okay. Good for you guys, I guess!

Anyway.

