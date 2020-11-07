Things We Saw Today: Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and 6 White House Staffers Caught COVID-19

In what can only be described as icing on the cake, Trump’s lame duck White House is riddled with coronavirus. Chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for COVID-19, along with 6 other staffers including campaign aide Nick Trainer. Meadows, seen above maskless and touching supporters, had previously told CNN’s Jake Tapper that Trump had given up trying to contain the virus. Meadows has behaved recklessly throughout the pandemic, including hosting a 70-person indoor wedding for his daughter in May in Atlanta, GA.

This would be the second coronavirus outbreak at the White House, following the rose garden appointment of Amy Coney Barrett which resulted in over a dozen infections. Those infected included Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Kellyanne Conway, Chris Christie, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, and senators Thom Tillis (R-NC), Mike Lee (R-UT), and Ron Johnson (R-WI).

Mike Pence’s office also saw an outbreak of its own just last week. Meadows sought to keep the Pence outbreak out of the media, which obviously failed. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz also tested positive, but it’s unclear if he caught it from the White House. You may remember Gaetz as the congressman who wore a gas mask to mock the public panic over the virus:

According to CNN, Trump campaign staffers “are furious because the leadership in the campaign never sent out an email informing staff of the positive cases or cautioning them to stay home for the time being. Meadows was in the office multiple times this week without a mask. Several staffers have said they are upset with how it’s been handled, given most people in the office do not wear a mask or social distance.”

Meadows has spent the past week in close proximity to the Trump family, but they have yet to announce any further positive tests. Here’s Chris Evans dunking on the infectious duo:

Mark ‘Not Controlling the Pandemic’ Meadows AND Matt ‘Gas Mask’ Gaetz both test positive for Covid???? Wow. Just wow. The timing is stunning. Also, when I typed in ‘gaetz’, I swear on everything, my autocorrect changed it to ‘farts’. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2020

I mean, play COVID-19 games, win COVID-19 prizes I guess. Meadows and company better get that treatment now before they get booted off of that sweet federal healthcare. It’s a fittingly lame end to a cruel and reckless administration. Good riddance.

(via CNN, image: Mark Makela/Getty Images)

What a momentous day. Celebrate and stay safe, Mary Suevians!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com