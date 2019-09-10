comScore
Donald Trump & John Bolton Are in the Midst of a Very Messy Public Breakup

Popcorn.gif

by | 4:05 pm, September 10th, 2019

John Bolton frowns as Trump makes weird faces at reporters.

The White House revolving door keeps turning today, as Donald Trump announced that he fired his National Security Advisor, John Bolton.

Bolton was the third National Security Advisor to leave this administration, as Trump has apparently had trouble finding someone who is both aggressively hawkish enough to quench his bloodlust and fawning enough to satisfy his ego. Bolton is a staunch neocon nationalist who has supported the Iraq War as well as American military intervention in a whole host of foreign regime changes. But he also frowned on Trump’s desire to cosy up to dictators and reportedly refused to support his policies in television interviews.

He also, it should be remembered, always had a seriously weird fixation with that mustache.

But apparently it was Bolton’s disapproval over Trump’s plan to host Taliban leaders at Camp David this week (seriously) that was the final straw and, as with former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and plenty others, Trump fired Bolton by tweet.

Getting fired in a tweet is petty and mean and unprofessional but most who have gone that way just suck it up and leave quietly. Not Bolton, though, who has proven today that he is not averse to some messy drama.

First, he met Trump on his own preferred platform, tweeting the professional equivalent of “You didn’t dump me, I dumped you.”

But then he took things a step further and texted a host of Fox & Friends–Trump’s favorite show and one that he reportedly always watches, while the show was on the air!–to push his version of this breakup.

There is absolutely no one I’m rooting for in this fight. I’m just here for the drama.

So long, John Bolton. I’m sure your replacement will somehow be even worse than you but for now, we can just celebrate your very messy departure.

(image: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.

