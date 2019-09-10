Donald Trump & John Bolton Are in the Midst of a Very Messy Public Breakup

The White House revolving door keeps turning today, as Donald Trump announced that he fired his National Security Advisor, John Bolton.

Bolton was the third National Security Advisor to leave this administration, as Trump has apparently had trouble finding someone who is both aggressively hawkish enough to quench his bloodlust and fawning enough to satisfy his ego. Bolton is a staunch neocon nationalist who has supported the Iraq War as well as American military intervention in a whole host of foreign regime changes. But he also frowned on Trump’s desire to cosy up to dictators and reportedly refused to support his policies in television interviews.

Have similar reporting – West Wing officials said Bolton didn’t want to defend Trump on Russia being readmitted to G7. People close to Bolton insisted it was because he didn’t want to be the front person talking about tariffs, per multiple sources, which made little sense. https://t.co/qcop2GVK2F — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 10, 2019

He also, it should be remembered, always had a seriously weird fixation with that mustache.

As a reminder, Bolton would’ve had this position starting in 2017, but Trump hated the look of his mustache and Bolton wouldn’t shave. So that’s how national security decisions had been made under this administration. https://t.co/LDqLoJeU0C — Brock Wilbur (@brockwilbur) September 10, 2019

But apparently it was Bolton’s disapproval over Trump’s plan to host Taliban leaders at Camp David this week (seriously) that was the final straw and, as with former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and plenty others, Trump fired Bolton by tweet.

….I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

Getting fired in a tweet is petty and mean and unprofessional but most who have gone that way just suck it up and leave quietly. Not Bolton, though, who has proven today that he is not averse to some messy drama.

First, he met Trump on his own preferred platform, tweeting the professional equivalent of “You didn’t dump me, I dumped you.”

I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, “Let’s talk about it tomorrow.” — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019

But then he took things a step further and texted a host of Fox & Friends–Trump’s favorite show and one that he reportedly always watches, while the show was on the air!–to push his version of this breakup.

BOLTON IS TEXTING FOX HOSTS WHO ARE ON AIR TO DISPUTE TRUMP’S ACCOUNT OF HIS FIRING Kilmeade: “John Bolton just texted me, just now, he’s watching. He said, ‘let’s be clear, I resigned.'” pic.twitter.com/2zg8tPTf6L — Lis Power (@LisPower1) September 10, 2019

There is absolutely no one I’m rooting for in this fight. I’m just here for the drama.

So long, John Bolton. I’m sure your replacement will somehow be even worse than you but for now, we can just celebrate your very messy departure.

John Bolton has been one of the leading proponents of making the world a more dangerous place. Good riddance. https://t.co/drUKYRxCwW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 10, 2019

John Bolton should testify before Congress as soon as possible ✌️ — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) September 10, 2019

John Bolton will be taking a step back to focus on sending troops to invade his family — Erin filthy mouthed wife 2020 Ryan (@morninggloria) September 10, 2019

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, bitchbag. pic.twitter.com/FmrkmeGPZ2 — Mueller, She Wrote Podcast (@MuellerSheWrote) September 10, 2019

(image: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

