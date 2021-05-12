With recent violent escalations in the conflict between Israel and Palestine, there is a lot of information going around in the media, but also a reluctance to talk too much about a topic that has been so polarizing for over 70 years. Turning on mainstream television, I didn’t honestly expect to see anyone talk about this issue with empathy, but Trevor Noah continues to be one of the best at doing this work.

I highly recommend watching the full video because I think Noah does an excellent job in speaking about the power dynamics and humanity involved. Right now, the current death toll in Gaza has risen to 65 Palestinians, including 16 children and five women. At least six people have been killed on the Israeli side. Hundreds of Palestinians and Israelis have been wounded.

If you are looking for people to follow and listen to in order to be informed, I also recommend looking at people who are activists who care about the subject. Don’t Andrew Yang yourself.

Adult Swim announced they are producing feature-length films based on Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse, and The Venture Bros, which will get to be on HBO Max and Adult Swim 90 days after Blu-ray/VOD release. (via io9)

The CW’s Nancy Drew is going to have a spinoff series, Tom Swift, and “Levar Burton has been brought on to voice Barclay, the AI companion and “tough-love mentor” of Tom.” Get that money, Mr. Burton. (via ComicBook.com)

Yeah, a wee-bit of weeb nepotism from ya girl:

“The Court finds, based on the totality of the circumstances, that the NRA’s bankruptcy petition was not filed in good faith but instead was filed as an effort to gain an unfair litigation advantage in the NYAG Enforcement Action and as an effort to avoid a regulatory scheme,” Judge Harlin Hale wrote in a 37-page decision. (via WaPo)

“Multiple women paid by Rep. Matt Gaetz’s wingman and close associate Joel Greenberg claim they felt pressured to do drugs and have sex with him.” (via The Daily Beast)

here is fran lebowitz with some hot takes on obama pic.twitter.com/3GWFXfhoMG — ziwe (@ziwe) May 12, 2021

