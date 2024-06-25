Travis Kelce Sent the Taylor Swift Fandom Into the Stratosphere With This Eras Tour Cameo

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship continues to hold fans in a tight grip. People all over the world, including me, seem to be following their every move. Swift repeatedly came out to support Kelce during Kansas City Chiefs games last season, and now it’s Kelce showing up at Swift’s workplace.

Kelce was brought out on stage during a performance of Swift’s Eras Tour at the very famous Wembley Stadium in London. (A city referenced numerous times on her latest album, The Tortured Poet’s Department.) In the many videos posted to social media, he is seen wearing a tux and a top hat, carrying the megastar for a costume change bit leading into the song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Kelce hams it up, joining in the routine usually performed by her backup dancers, fanning Swift, powdering her face, dancing, and striking all manner of poses. Of course, the Swifties knew within seconds who he was when he came out, sending them into a frenzy!

?| TRAVIS KELCE'S FULL SURPRISE APPEARANCE FOR "I CAN DO IT WITH A BROKEN HEART" AT TODAY'S SHOW! #LONDONTSTHEERASTOUR



pic.twitter.com/NxWKlOes4g — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 23, 2024

The way Travis just pops out and no one realizes it’s him at first ? pic.twitter.com/Gzsa1d5M6L — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) June 24, 2024

“OH MY GOD ITS TRAVIS KELCE”



same girl, this was all of our reaction pic.twitter.com/YpeiqsShuJ — madi ⸆⸉ ? (@crinklineyes) June 24, 2024

Part of me initially wondered, do people in the United Kingdom know about football players? Even Super Bowl champs like Kelce? But I quickly realized that Taylor’s fans know EVERYTHING about him. The absence of (American) football in Europe is irrelevant to them. And I love that! They cheered so loudly that it was overall a really cool pop/sports collab moment.

Why should we care? I don’t know, some people just like fun and joy, what can I say? We just love to see celebrity couples out and about, supporting each other. What I particularly liked about this moment was that the NFL star seemed genuinely happy to be out there with his girlfriend. Seeing them support each other’s careers, which are wildly successful, actually warms my heart a little!

Who can forget the hoopla surrounding Swift’s attendance at numerous Chiefs football games during this past NFL season? Or when Swift famously changed a line in her song “Karma” to let us know that now,” Karma is a guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me”? This is yet another moment Swifties have categorized as being truly iconic.

So the 3x Super Bowl champion tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs has joined his superstar girlfriend on stage in front of Paul McCartney and 89k in London. A real sentence. Of all the timelines, this is the greatest. Long live Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce. pic.twitter.com/lmzWy47NPF — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) June 23, 2024

