Topher Grace Has Great Answer on Whether His Venom Is in Spider-Man: No Way Home

We’re all anxiously awaiting news on Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, a movie that has so many rumors surrounding it without any of us knowing what’s real and what’s not. The questions surrounding it seems to constantly be who is and who isn’t in this movie, but right now, we have an influx of questions about none other than Eddie Brock because of Venom: Let There Be Carnage coming out two months before we see Peter Parker swing back onscreen.

Worried about Venom and Spider-Man never seeing each other again? Even after Andy Serkis said they would? Well, your prayers have been answered. Sort of. Not really, this is a bit, but honestly, I’d watch whatever movie Topher Grace is talking about.

In a Reddit AMA for his show Home Economics, one user wanted to know whether or not we could see Topher Grace’s Eddie Brock/Venom from Spider-Man 3 make an appearance in the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home. While there are rumors about plenty of Spider-Man alum joining in the film, nothing is really confirmed, but now it seems as if Topher Grace is ready to tell everyone about the plot.

“Please keep it between us but yes, I am in it,” Grace told Redditor Grocho. “The plot starts with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) bummed that everyone knows his identity and then some crazy s–t happens with Dr. Strange and Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina) comes into his dimension. Then Electro and the Green Goblin hop out of one of those ‘energy circles’ and they’re like ‘It’s spider stompin’ time.’ Then Tom Hardy and I pop out and battle each other and I win (obvi), it’s like not even a fight I just kick his ass immediately. Not to give too much away but there are also some actors from the original ’70s Spiderman show, Aquaman and Batman (Affleck, not Keaton) crossover, and thanks to Disney Han Solo’s ghost from Rise of Skywalker, and that Eve robot from Wall-E. Again, please keep between us.”

Wow I can’t wait to see Tom Hardy and Topher Grace fight each other. That’s going to be my favorite part, for sure!

Honestly, I like how Topher Grace answered this because it does get annoying seeing every single actor who has been involved in the franchise answering this question with as if Marvel wouldn’t slap them with a lawsuit if they dared speak a spoiler into existence. So if all the actors being asked just started to go ahead and make up plot points? I’d be okay with it. Just utter confusion until we finally get to see the movie in December.

Can’t wait for Emma Stone to say that Gwen Stacy actually survived and has kids with the Green Goblin now and it breaks Peter Parker in two.

